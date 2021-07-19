Campbell convinced that incoming Arsenal signing is a good addition to the club

Kevin Campbell is convinced that Arsenal is signing the right player in Ben White as they close in on completing the transfer of the Brighton man.

White has become one of England’s best defenders and was with their national team at Euro 2020.

He wasn’t a regular at the competition, but making the squad was a huge testament to his development.

After spending the 2019/2020 season on loan at Leeds United where he helped them to win the English championship, he has now established himself at Brighton.

Campbell says Mikel Arteta has been looking for a defender that can keep possession under pressure and also defend.

That is exactly what he would get with the signing of White.

He admits that signing him for 50m might be pricey, but he says the defender is a full England international now and that would reflect in his transfer value.

Speaking about the transfer, he told Sky Sports: “Yeah I think it’s a good deal, I think Mikel Arteta has coveted a centre back who can be really comfortable on the ball and who can defend aggressively and I think Ben White fits that bill perfectly.

“50million some might say it’s a bit pricey but he is a full England international now.

“He is gone through a great long spell at Leeds. He went back to Brighton and played pretty well last season as well.

“He can play in multiple positions and I think this is going to be a really good signing for Arsenal”