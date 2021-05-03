Campbell excited at the prospect of youngster commiting his future to Arsenal

Kevin Campbell is delighted at the prospect of Emile Smith Rowe signing a new contract at Arsenal.

The youngster is one of several budding teenagers on the club’s books at the moment.

He broke into their first team late last year and he has been a mainstay in the side until now.

Some fans thought the arrival of Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid in the last transfer window would push him out of the team.

However, that hasn’t been the case as he continues to start and impress in Mikel Arteta’s team.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Folarin Balogun are three Arsenal youngsters who have signed long-term deals at the club in recent months.

Campbell says Smith Rowe is the remaining player to tie his long-term future to the club.

He praised the midfielder for his contributions and says he deserves a new deal.

“Smith Rowe is the only one of the youngsters left that we need to sign,” he told Football Insider.

“Martinelli, Saka and Balogun have all signed. We just need Smith Rowe to put pen to paper and then we are in business.

“He definitely deserves a new deal after what he’s done this season. To get him tied down would be fantastic. He has proven himself this season. He is a great player.

“It would be perfect if we could get him on a long-term contract. Those four players are going to be massively influential at Arsenal in the coming years. I cannot think of many clubs that have four better youngsters.”