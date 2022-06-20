Campbell expects Granit Xhaka to leave the club soon

Kevin Campbell predicts that Granit Xhaka’s time as an Arsenal player will soon end.

The midfielder has been at the club since 2016, which makes him one of its longest-serving players.

He was even the club’s captain at the start of the 2019/2020 season before falling out with the fans and losing the armband.

Mikel Arteta trusts him and pushed to get him on a new contract last summer.

But former Arsenal man, Campbell believes at some point Arsenal will let him go for an improved option in midfield.

He tells Football Insider: “I think we will see a parting of the ways soon.

“Look, Xhaka had a very good season last season. But at the end of the day, Arsenal didn’t get it done.

“The midfield needs to be revamped. There needs to be more speed and goals injected into that midfield.

“The reliance on Granit Xhaka that Arsenal had has to go. There has to be enough midfielders there who can do a job.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka has been a very divisive figure at this club, but he did well in the last campaign and deserves a lot of credit.

Although he is still capable of making some mistakes, overall he had a fantastic season and did a good job for the club.

If he doesn’t leave this summer, we hope he would at least maintain that level of performance.

