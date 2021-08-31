Campbell explains the problem with AMN and his latest outburst

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is pushing for a move away from Arsenal, but Kevin Campbell insists that there are no bids in for him.
The recently-turned 24 year-old is believed to be keen on leaving North London today with a matter of hours left of the transfer window, and he revealed his intentions when taking to social media in angst.
He posted the following on Instagram, as quoted by Sky Sports: ‘All I wanna do is go where I’m wanted and where I’m gonna play’.
Kevin Campbell insists that there is no offer for him however, and claims that the problem is that he doesn’t want to play in the role that Arsenal chose for him at full-back, with him intending to play in midfield instead.
“Nobody has bid for Maitland-Niles,” Campbell told the Highbury Squad. “I understand that Maitland-Niles wants to play. If you can play multiple positions then you don’t turn around say ‘I don’t want to play right-back or fullback. I only want to play centre-midfield,’.
“You know what that does? It limits the opportunities you are going to get. Maitland-Niles as an Arsenal lad, who has come through the ranks, should be like ‘I will play wherever’. The problem is that he doesn’t want to do it.
“Then the management can use it against you. As far as they are concerned, they don’t see him as a good enough midfielder.
On Ornstein reporting that AMN has said he wants to play full-back: “He never tweeted that back then, that’s my point, he is tweeting it now. What’s the point in it coming out now? We needed it to come out a year ago.”
The reality is that AMN hasn’t shown enough to be considered for a regular role in Arsenal’s midfield, and if his priority is to play in that role, then he can leave.
Our players should be willing to play anywhere on the pitch, and do the job asked of you by the manager, and that should be the attitude of all of our stars.
Did AMN show enough with West Brom last term to warrant being considered a PL level midfielder?
Patrick
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Is Elneny really better than AMN? Is Cedric also better than AMN? or is a club of nepotism.
“Is Cedric also better than AMN”
Cedric plays fullback..Exactly where AMN doesn’t want to play…
Elneny is better than him at midfield.
Just because Elneny is happy as a squad player doesn’t undermine his ability, as midfielder AMN is lacking in so many area and also as Rb, during UE time he got enough chances when we prioritise UEL , the last 5matches of the season, anyone remember?
I don’t know why we are desperate to keep him, dude isn’t good enough.
And those tweets? He could have honourably handed in a transfer request instead of the comments and tweets
AMN played in central midfield for England under 23. Why is that a big issue. Arteta doesn’t rate him at all but Wenger and Emery were using him on regular basis. Arteta is slowly destroying this team, and a lot of us are being made to buy his story.
And how did he perform Under them
A lot of us are watching him destroy this team……
OT: in other news, after our dismissal start of the season,Amazon all or nothing Arsenal have to scrap the first part and restructure it.
*have had to scrap…
I firmly believe that MA has an issue with players who dare be vocal with him. It’s his way or the highway. Agree with him and shut up and you’ll be fine. Xhaka is a yes man. He was for Emery. You can guarantee he is for MA. Be a yes man and bow to his ideas or shut up. Only problem is MA has the owners believing so much in his own hype that the club are sinking faster that Usain Bolt on steroids!