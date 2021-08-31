Campbell explains the problem with AMN and his latest outburst

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is pushing for a move away from Arsenal, but Kevin Campbell insists that there are no bids in for him.

The recently-turned 24 year-old is believed to be keen on leaving North London today with a matter of hours left of the transfer window, and he revealed his intentions when taking to social media in angst.

He posted the following on Instagram, as quoted by Sky Sports: ‘All I wanna do is go where I’m wanted and where I’m gonna play’.

Kevin Campbell insists that there is no offer for him however, and claims that the problem is that he doesn’t want to play in the role that Arsenal chose for him at full-back, with him intending to play in midfield instead.

“Nobody has bid for Maitland-Niles,” Campbell told the Highbury Squad. “I understand that Maitland-Niles wants to play. If you can play multiple positions then you don’t turn around say ‘I don’t want to play right-back or fullback. I only want to play centre-midfield,’.

“You know what that does? It limits the opportunities you are going to get. Maitland-Niles as an Arsenal lad, who has come through the ranks, should be like ‘I will play wherever’. The problem is that he doesn’t want to do it.

“Then the management can use it against you. As far as they are concerned, they don’t see him as a good enough midfielder.

On Ornstein reporting that AMN has said he wants to play full-back: “He never tweeted that back then, that’s my point, he is tweeting it now. What’s the point in it coming out now? We needed it to come out a year ago.”

The reality is that AMN hasn’t shown enough to be considered for a regular role in Arsenal’s midfield, and if his priority is to play in that role, then he can leave.

Our players should be willing to play anywhere on the pitch, and do the job asked of you by the manager, and that should be the attitude of all of our stars.

Did AMN show enough with West Brom last term to warrant being considered a PL level midfielder?

Patrick