Campbell hands out praise after beating Leeds but not for the players

Kevin Campbell has hailed Arsenal fans for their role in helping their team deliver better results.

The Gunners have just secured a 2-1 win against Leeds United in a game that they had to win to take advantage of Tottenham’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool yesterday.

Arsenal made a fast start, with their roaring supporters behind their backs. They scored their two goals in the first ten minutes and continued to look for more.

It never came and Leeds eventually scored a consolation goal, but Mikel Arteta’s men got the job done.

Their fans have played an important role in their home form and the Gooners did well in this game as well.

Campbell, who played for Everton and the Gunners, tweeted:

“I think the fans at Arsenal and Everton have really helped their teams! Keep it up”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This team needs our support to keep winning matches and remaining inside the top four.

If we continue supporting them vocally, they will achieve their goal for this season and do well in the next campaign as well.

A win against Spurs in our next game will effectively take us back to the Champions League. If the sacrifice required for that is being vocal, we will all do it.