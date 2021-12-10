Campbell has his say on what he thinks Arsenal should do with Balogun

Former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell insists Folarin Balogun is at the stage of his career where he needs to leave the Emirates on loan.

The youngster has been one of Arsenal’s best players at the Under-23 level, and his performances suggest he now needs a more challenging competition.

The striker had a couple of chances in the club’s first team at the start of this season, but he has since spent most of the campaign with the youth teams.

Campbell insists he is now bigger than the Under-23 level and is lacking something to make him ready for the first team at the Emirates.

The solution is to send him out on loan to get valuable experience at the senior level.

“He has to leave. He’ll be absolutely desperate for first-team football,” he told Football Insider.

“He’s too good for the U23s now, and not quite at that level to go into the first team.

“For me, it’s a good move for all parties and one I would have done in the summer. As soon as the window opened in the summer, he should have been on loan.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun has shown that he needs to play senior football now.

At his age (20), some players are already regulars in their club’s first team.

We know Mikel Arteta doesn’t like to rush players into the first eleven and sending him out on loan is the most likely solution now.

Campbell wants him to leave in the summer. I think a six-month loan in the second half of this season will do his development a lot of good.

