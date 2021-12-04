Campbell insists the time has come for this player to leave Arsenal

Former Arsenal man, Kevin Campbell admits Mohamed Elneny has been fit and in commendable form in recent matches, but he insists the Egyptian midfielder is simply not good enough to remain at the Emirates.

Elneny has been the subject of interest from clubs outside England for some time now and looks likely to leave at the end of this season.

However, the former Basel man has also proven to be a very fine squad member and has delivered some important performances when called upon to do so.

Every club needs a bench with players capable of doing just fine when the top choices are not available, and that should be enough reason for Arsenal to keep the midfielder.

However, Campbell insists the 29-year-old isn’t good enough to stay at the club.

“I thought he had a decent game, I’d give him a 6,” he told Highbury Squad.

“He kept it moving, he’s fit, you know what he’s going to give you.

“He’s not going to create anything but he allows Partey to drive a little bit forward and get passes out to a Martinelli and stuff like that

“I thought he had a decent game.

“He’s not the answer, we know that, definitely not the answer and will probably be gone if this is his last season at Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Elneny has done ok for Arsenal since he has been at the club and his loyalty, even when he doesn’t play often, is respected.

But he is not good enough for the level we are aiming at as a club.

Mikel Arteta is rebuilding this team and has to gradually phase out the average players he inherited at the club and Elneny is one.