Campbell insists the time has come for this player to leave Arsenal

Former Arsenal man, Kevin Campbell admits Mohamed Elneny has been fit and in commendable form in recent matches, but he insists the Egyptian midfielder is simply not good enough to remain at the Emirates.
Elneny has been the subject of interest from clubs outside England for some time now and looks likely to leave at the end of this season.
However, the former Basel man has also proven to be a very fine squad member and has delivered some important performances when called upon to do so.
Every club needs a bench with players capable of doing just fine when the top choices are not available, and that should be enough reason for Arsenal to keep the midfielder.
However, Campbell insists the 29-year-old isn’t good enough to stay at the club.
“I thought he had a decent game, I’d give him a 6,” he told Highbury Squad.
“He kept it moving, he’s fit, you know what he’s going to give you.
“He’s not going to create anything but he allows Partey to drive a little bit forward and get passes out to a Martinelli and stuff like that
“I thought he had a decent game.
“He’s not the answer, we know that, definitely not the answer and will probably be gone if this is his last season at Arsenal.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Elneny has done ok for Arsenal since he has been at the club and his loyalty, even when he doesn’t play often, is respected.
But he is not good enough for the level we are aiming at as a club.
Mikel Arteta is rebuilding this team and has to gradually phase out the average players he inherited at the club and Elneny is one.
I can only hope that his ill-advised starting selection on Thursday helps in some capacity to prop-up his market valuation so that we actually get something from what has been a largely one-sided relationship, which sees us pay him a rather handsome sum to do functionally nothing…of course, this isn’t meant to be an overtly disparaging attack on a player who I genuinely feel is a positive locker room influence, but more a commentary about my general disdain towards our needless retention of any player who enables our novice manager to lean into his already debilitating fear of losing
Why on earth did he start against utd, BAFFLING TO SAY THE LEAST!!!!!
it seems fair to ask why we would start a stronger lineup against a weaker opponent and a weaker lineup against a stronger opponent…asking for a friend of course
This Campbell is so biased what on earth did he do to the club that gave him the gut to start saying does to sell or does to keep, he ignored all the poor showing of aubameyang and focusing on the best player on the pitch on that man u match. And coming to reality when the season start we are not aiming for top 4 ,we are aiming for top six but why all the hype.
Hardly an insightful, original revelation from Super Kev
Meanwhile, I am a fan of Elneny, rarely lets us down, has looked better than Partey when he has played but is clearly not part of the future because of his age so will probably go in the summer
But I would start him rather than Partey tomorrow