Campbell is “100 per cent” sure Arsenal man will sign a new deal

Kevin Campbell is confident that William Saliba will 100 per cent sign a new long-term contract at Arsenal.

The Frenchman joined the Gunners in 2019, but he is yet to play a competitive game for them.

Before this summer, he had not even kicked a ball for their senior squad, but he impressed on loan at Saint Etienne, Nice and Olympique Marseille.

He is now one of Arsenal’s key defenders, and we expect him to be a key member of their squad in this campaign.

The defender’s deal has two more seasons to run, and he might not sign a new one considering that they have not given him enough chances to play.

However, Campbell believes he will certainly stay and ink an extended deal.

He tells Football Insider: “You can tell he is going to be a big part of Arsenal’s future. The club have been following his progress in France and they know the player they have.

“A new contract has to get done. They have to protect the value of the player. They want to make sure they have got him for four or five years.

“He is not going to be going anywhere. He will be at Arsenal for the foreseeable future.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba’s performance in the last campaign makes him a solid addition to our squad this summer.

The defender will be like a new signing, and his contribution could lead us back inside the top four.

If we don’t give him enough playing chances this season, however, he might decide not to extend his stay.