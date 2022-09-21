Campbell is convinced Arsenal will hand a new deal to impressive youngster

Kevin Campbell has been a huge fan of William Saliba from last season, and now he assures Arsenal’s fans that the club will hand him a new contract.

Saliba has been on Arsenal’s books since 2019, but he spent the last two-and-half seasons away from the club on loan.

He impressed at Olympique Marseille in the last campaign, and the Gunners recalled him.

In London, he has continued to deliver top-notch performances, and the club should tie him down to a new contract.

Speaking about the centre-back’s future recently, Campbell is convinced they will hand him a new contract.

He tells Football Insider:

“There is a new contract that is going to be sorted out.

“The quicker Arsenal fans see that the better.

“He is phenomenal. There was a lot said about Ivan Toney getting picked for the England squad. Toney was not a threat in the game at all. They nullified him.

“A lot of the good play starts from the back with Arsenal. Saliba’s passing and composure on the ball makes such a difference, it really does.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba is one reason we have started this season as early title contenders.

He has formed a solid defensive partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes, and that will be the key to the success we achieve this season.

If he stays fit, we can be confident that he would continue to deliver fine performances for us.