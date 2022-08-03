Campbell names one player who should be in the starting XI on Friday

Kevin Campbell expects William Saliba to be in the starting XI when Arsenal faces Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend.
The defender has finally earned the respect of Mikel Arteta, who is expected to field him regularly for the Gunners in this campaign.
They signed him in 2019, but he has spent much of his time on their books out on loan at other clubs.
He impressed on loan at Olympique Marseille last season, and he is now expected to be a part of the Arsenal squad in this campaign.
One of his biggest fans is Campbell, and the ex-Gunner insists he expects to see him in the lineup against Palace this weekend.
He tells Football Insider: “It is as if he has played alongside Gabriel and Ben White for years. That is the sign of a good player, when he can just come in and fit in effortlessly.
“I expect Mikel Arteta to go with him on Friday which is the right thing to do.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Saliba will certainly be one of the players to watch at Arsenal this season, and we expect the Frenchman to enjoy his time at the Emirates.
The defender is still just 21, so there is a lot more to come from him, and Arteta will be keen to get the most from him.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
I don’t think the lineup will change from the Seville match. I’d be surprised if he tinkered with that chemistry.
Tierney and Tomi will likely have to wait to crack the starting 11.
Besides, why tinker with a lineup that scores goals and clean sheets in the last 2 preseason matches?
Think most sensible fans would agree.
Was it a case of earning Arteta’s respect?
I’d rather that Saliba can now almost walk into the starting 11 than not have had the chance to develop and get game time elsewhere. I expect rather than hope this brings maturity- football wise and mentally wise into his performances.
I’m sure there will be disagreement over my view but that is how I feel
Sue P, I am with you about how MA sensibly and correctly treated SALIBA. The foolish and relentless anti MA brigade on here are less prominent right now- they can see the egg growing on their faces – and fear the increasing ridicule coming in a few days from the clear progress(that they alone refuse to admit to) – under our dynamic and take no nonsense manager.
I actually feel sympathy for their wilful blindness and complet inability to se what sensible fans have seen in fast increasing quantities for quite some time already.
Personally, I can hardly wait for the season to start and predict a solid win at Palace, itself a difficult place for any team to win.
But I say we will win and predict the anti MA BRIGADE WILL SENSIBLY KEEP A LOW PROFILE ON HERE, BEGINNING AROUND 10 PM THIS FRIDAY.
If they have ANY remaining sense left at all, they will join those of us who have seen the light all along.
@jon fox
One’s criticism of Arteta doesn’t necessarily make one “anti”. He made a boatload of bad decisions that cost the team dearly in many respects and he was called out on them. No player or manager is above criticism. It comes with the job…The big difference between him and say Nuno Tavares is, Nuno’s bad decisions got him sent out on loan so he could hone his skills elsewhere, before coming back and being reassessed of his ability to remain in the team…IJS