Campbell names one player who should be in the starting XI on Friday

Kevin Campbell expects William Saliba to be in the starting XI when Arsenal faces Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend.

The defender has finally earned the respect of Mikel Arteta, who is expected to field him regularly for the Gunners in this campaign.

They signed him in 2019, but he has spent much of his time on their books out on loan at other clubs.

He impressed on loan at Olympique Marseille last season, and he is now expected to be a part of the Arsenal squad in this campaign.

One of his biggest fans is Campbell, and the ex-Gunner insists he expects to see him in the lineup against Palace this weekend.

He tells Football Insider: “It is as if he has played alongside Gabriel and Ben White for years. That is the sign of a good player, when he can just come in and fit in effortlessly.

“I expect Mikel Arteta to go with him on Friday which is the right thing to do.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba will certainly be one of the players to watch at Arsenal this season, and we expect the Frenchman to enjoy his time at the Emirates.

The defender is still just 21, so there is a lot more to come from him, and Arteta will be keen to get the most from him.

