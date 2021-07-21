Campbell offers to drive Arsenal target to the Emirates after his transfer fee change

Kevin Campbell has offered to drive Houssem Aouar to the Emirates if they agree to sign him after his reduced transfer fee was revealed.

The Frenchman is a long-term target for Arsenal with the Gunners hoping to complete a move for him in this transfer window.

They have been in a competition with the likes of Tottenham in their bid to sign him this summer and they would be boosted by the latest update on his transfer.

Get French Football News reported earlier in the month that Lyon is keen to sell him to raise funds after they failed to qualify for the Champions League last season.

The report says they would accept as little as £17million for his signature and former Arsenal man, Campbell believes signing him for that price would be a major steal for the Gunners.

He says they wanted £50million for him last summer, but covid has forced them to reduce his value now and Arsenal has to sign him.

He told Football Insider: “Listen, for that price I will drive over and pick him up myself.

“He was valued at £50million last summer so £17million? You are laughing.

“This is Covid for you. Their chairman wanted to keep him and was playing a game with Arsenal. Now, all of a sudden he has had to drop his price tag. Lyon, like a lot of French clubs, are struggling.

“I still think Aouar is a top player. He is a dynamic midfielder who I would bring in.

“There are going to be exits at Arsenal so we need quality options in the midfield. He certainly fits the bill.”