Campbell reckons Arsenal can land Premier League target for between £40-50 million

Former Arsenal striker, Kevin Campbell reckons that between £40-50 million would be enough for Arsenal to sign Yves Bissouma.

The midfielder has been turning heads in the Premier League while starring for Brighton in this campaign.

He was in fine form again as the Seagulls played out a goalless draw with Everton yesterday.

He has been linked with a move to Arsenal among other teams and Football London says he would love a move to the Emirates.

Being one of the best players in England in his position, the midfielder will not come cheap and Campbell has now suggested that he would cost the aforementioned fee.

The former Gunners’ star watched as the Ivory Coast-born Malian bossed the game last night and says he is obviously good on the ball, has enough aggression in his game and can go for goal.

“If you get any change out of £40-50 million, you’ve done well,” said Cambell when asked how much Bissouma will cost this summer on Sky Sports as quoted by The Focus.

“He’s that good. He’s young, aggressive, good on the ball, gets you up the pitch. Got good energy. “We’ve seen with the overhead kick he can go for goal.”

Arsenal would face serious competition for his signature and that fee might be a problem for them too, considering their current financial struggles.