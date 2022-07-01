Campbell reckons Arsenal will be getting four players for the price of one

Kevin Campbell is delighted at the idea of Lisandro Martinez playing for Arsenal as the Gunners close in on his signature.

The Ajax defender has been one of the sought-after players in this transfer window, and Arsenal seems to be in a battle with Manchester United for his signature.

They have tabled two offers for him already, and they hope to eventually reach an agreement with his present employers.

This has been a fruitful transfer window for Mikel Arteta’s side, but adding him to the group should make it even stronger.

The defender has been hailed for his versatility, and former Arsenal man, Campbell believes because he can play in as many as four positions, it means they are getting four players in one.

He tells Football Insider:

“Martinez can play centre-back, left centre-back in a three, left-back and in holding midfield.

“That is four players rolled into one and he can play each position as well as the other.

“He is also a left-footer which makes a massive difference. He is good on the ball, an Argentina international with a great nickname – ‘The Butcher’. It sounds just about right.

“He is the type of character Arsenal need in their ranks.”

We need players for many positions in our team, and getting an individual that can fill in at different roles means we would solve a lot of that problem.

Martinez will become an indispensable member of our squad because of his versatility, and this is a good reason why we need to beat the competition to add him to our group.

