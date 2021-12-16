Campbell reckons former Liverpool man is the exact sort of player Arsenal needs

Kevin Campbell believes former Liverpool man, Georginio Wijnaldum is exactly the player that Arsenal needs.
The Gunners are rebuilding and have added Thomas Partey, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Martin Odegaard to their midfield in the last two seasons.
The best clubs in the world keep adding players to their squad, and Arsenal will need to do that to break back inside the top four.
Wijnaldum is playing in a star-studded PSG team, but he could be tempted to return to the Premier League with the Gunners.
Campbell believes he would be a perfect addition to the squad at the Emirates and gives his reasons why.
He tells Football Insider: “I think he’d be the perfect signing for many reasons.
“He went about his business in such a quiet way at Liverpool, I really admired it. He was an unsung hero when you think about it.
“A player who is a work horse, who can press the ball and who knows where the back of the net is. He knows the Premier League and would hit the ground running in January. He’d be a great addition in the midfield.
“I mean, talk about a partner for Thomas Partey! I just think it would be really good business on Arsenal’s part.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Wijnaldum won the Champions League and Premier League at Liverpool, and he was heavily involved in both triumphs.
Mikel Arteta’s current squad lacks players who have won these trophies, and that means his addition to it could take the club to a new level.
He is under a big-money contract in Paris, but Arsenal needs to show it can compete with the big clubs by attempting to bring him back to the EPL with a good financial offer.
Sorry mate, Arsenal ain’t taking more pensioners. He is not good enough for PSG, so he can’t be better for Arsenal. Yes, he has been, but now , he is not. Old players who have passed their best, yet demand high wages (pension contracts) with no resale value, is a problem to get rid of when their performances dip. Then, Arsenal is stuck again with a financial burden. Enough of that shit. There are guys like Yves Bissouma or Boubacar Kamara instead. Arsenal must not be the Dump yard for our rival rejects and stop buying these players to help them fund the acquisition of future quality players.
Wijnaldum is one of those players where he’s fantastic with the right tactics and terrible with the wrong tactics….I’d skip thanks
No, not needed
This also show Campbell has no confidence in Xhaka……need one more in midfield…..and two forward players in the next transfer window…..!
Would prefer us to approach lille, try and sign renato sanches on loan with an option to buy. Surely with us losing players to afcon we will not the mistake of leaving ourselves short of options, considering we are in and around the top 4 albeit teams below have games in hand could make the difference come end of the season.