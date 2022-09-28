Campbell reckons that Saka has sent a message to Gareth Southgate

Former Arsenal man Kevin Campbell believes Bukayo Saka sent a clear message to the England national team manager, Gareth Southgate, with his performance off the bench against Germany.

The Arsenal man had been criticised for his performance against Italy in a previous game, but he was played out of position as a left wing-back.

However, he and Mason Mount came off the bench for the game against Germany, and their introduction changed the course of the game.

England drove at the Germans in the closing stages and should have won the game 3-2 after coming from 2-0 down.

However, a mistake from Nick Pope in goal gifted the Germans an equaliser to make it 3-3.

Campbell believes Saka’s introduction was a game changer, and that will send a message to Southgate.

He tells Football Insider:

“The impact he had against Germany shows the manager and the fanbase what a fine player he is.

“He is still only a baby.

“He is a fantastic player and England’s player of the year.

“What is the point in playing him at left-wing-back. It makes no sense to me.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is an important player for his club and country, but we must play him in a suitable attacking position to get the best from him.

As club football returns, we hope he would inspire us to more wins in the league from this weekend.

