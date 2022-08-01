Campbell says Arsenal needs another player who can “play across the front line.”

Arsenal idol, Kevin Campbell, believes they need to sign another attacking player who can play across the frontline in this campaign.

The Gunners have bolstered their squad with some impressive players in this window, with Gabriel Jesus impressing in their attack.

They also convinced Eddie Nketiah to sign a new deal, and the striker has also been scoring the goals they expect from him.

Having these two players mean scoring goals will likely not be a problem for Mikel Arteta’s side in this campaign.

However, Campbell still believes they need an attacker who can play in all the forward positions in their system, just like Liverpool has.

He tells Football Insider: “I would sign a versatile forward who can play across the front line.

“This is where Liverpool and Man City have got it right in my opinion. They have interchangeable pieces up top.

“If [Mohamed] Salah, [Luis] Diaz and [Darwin] Nunez don’t play, you have [Diogo] Jota, [Roberto] Firmino and Harvey Elliott. There is interchangeable pieces.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus will bring a lot of goals to our team, but relying solely or too much on him could be counter-productive because teams could easily focus on the Brazilian in their defending.

However, if other attackers can score, we will be unpredictable, which is an easy recipe for success.