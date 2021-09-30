Campbell says Arteta and Edu’s critics should speak up now

Former Arsenal star, Kevin Campbell has called on the critics of Mikel Arteta and Edu to come out and praise them now that the Gunners are performing well.
Edu and Arteta were heavily criticised for Arsenal’s poor start to this campaign after they spent so much on new players.
The manager and the club executive even faced calls to be sacked, but the Gunners appear to have turned a corner.
They are on a run of three consecutive wins in the league and have also made progress in the Carabao Cup.
After their latest win against Tottenham, they now look like a proper team and there is almost no one criticising them.
However, Campbell doesn’t want the critics to be silent and wait to criticise them when they play badly again.
He wants them to keep the same energy and praise them now that they are in top form as well.
He said to Football Insider: “All the people that were firing the shots at Edu and Arteta at the media, where are they now? They wrote us off. It was all, ‘They’ve spent the most money and look who they’ve signed.’ Where are they now?
“You cannot attack these guys and then not praise them when they succeed. Give them the same energy, at least a little praise. But, you never see them.
“It goes to show that Edu and Arteta know what they are doing. There had to be a change of approach at the club. They went for younger players who are going to feel the club and it is paying dividends.
“These players want to play for the club and they have a go. That is all you can ask for. Those players on the pitch got the 12th man involved on Sunday and the atmosphere was electric. That is a sign of things moving in the right direction.”
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
a bit too soon to jump on the bandwagon. Lets see where we end up midway through season.
Far too early Mr Campbell, you should know that. 3 wins 3 defeats in the league is what we have (incidentally the same as Spurs) 10th place and hopefully getting better. I have always maintained i want Arteta to succeed because he is our manager, should we just forget the many errors he has made or should we judge on something that is an actual achievement. I have also said i dont change my mind with the wind like some, so i would judge more clearly when we are actually challenging the top four, which if we are progressing realistically, we should be right in amongst it by December. Recovery shoots are showing but flowers yet.
But NO flowers yet.
I’ll come out and say he’s done a great job if he gets us top 4 ,where this club should be and with the money spent on players for mr Arteta,until then I’m not going to get excited because of 60 mins of good football out of 540 mins
What bandwagon? Kevin Campbell is not talking about a bandwagon. He is saying when a person witnesses something good happen they should acknowledge the good that they have seen in that isolated instance, just as when they witness something bad they can acknowledge or comment on the poor quality they have witnessed on the day.
I certainly agree that there should be no bandwagons until mid-season – positively or negatively. Arguably, however, after the first 3 games many had gotten onto a negative bandwagon and made up their minds about Edu and Arteta, this team as a whole (despite many new and other maturing players), and this season as whole (despite the quality of the opponents we faced after missing some in preseason, some to covid, and some to injury).
Nice arguements. But I think most critics have a lsrger sample size of results(not performance which has been almost constant throughout).
Let the run continue Mr. Campbell. Lets see more evidence that MA’s system, with his choice of players can be a reliable, consistent form of football. Anyway opinion has generally been positive after the NLD.