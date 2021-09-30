Campbell says Arteta and Edu’s critics should speak up now

Former Arsenal star, Kevin Campbell has called on the critics of Mikel Arteta and Edu to come out and praise them now that the Gunners are performing well.

Edu and Arteta were heavily criticised for Arsenal’s poor start to this campaign after they spent so much on new players.

The manager and the club executive even faced calls to be sacked, but the Gunners appear to have turned a corner.

They are on a run of three consecutive wins in the league and have also made progress in the Carabao Cup.

After their latest win against Tottenham, they now look like a proper team and there is almost no one criticising them.

However, Campbell doesn’t want the critics to be silent and wait to criticise them when they play badly again.

He wants them to keep the same energy and praise them now that they are in top form as well.

He said to Football Insider: “All the people that were firing the shots at Edu and Arteta at the media, where are they now? They wrote us off. It was all, ‘They’ve spent the most money and look who they’ve signed.’ Where are they now?

“You cannot attack these guys and then not praise them when they succeed. Give them the same energy, at least a little praise. But, you never see them.

“It goes to show that Edu and Arteta know what they are doing. There had to be a change of approach at the club. They went for younger players who are going to feel the club and it is paying dividends.

“These players want to play for the club and they have a go. That is all you can ask for. Those players on the pitch got the 12th man involved on Sunday and the atmosphere was electric. That is a sign of things moving in the right direction.”