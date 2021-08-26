Campbell says they can sign two new players if Arsenal offload this big earner

Kevin Campbell has urged Arsenal to quickly offload Willian in this transfer window because he is sitting on the wages of two good signings at the moment.

The Gunners signed the Brazilian from Chelsea at the start of last season on a free transfer.

They handed him a three-year deal, something Chelsea refused to give him and it looked like Arsenal had signed a top-class experienced player.

However, the transfer has been a disaster, with Willian making no sort of impact at the club.

As Arsenal struggles, most of the fans have turned on the Brazilian who looks set to become the next Mesut Ozil.

However, he now looks closer to leaving the Emirates with a return to his home country touted.

Fabrizio Romano reported earlier that Brazilian club Corinthians wants to sign him and he is interested in a move back home.

Former Arsenal man, Campbell has now claimed that Arsenal can sign two top players if they offload him.

He told Football Insider: “Look, for whatever reason it just hasn’t worked out.

“The right thing to do now is to let him go.

“Arsenal need to get him off the wage bill because they pay him an absolute fortune.

“If they can get that sort of money off the books they can move and shake and invest money somewhere else. That is the name of the game now. You could probably cover two top players wages with what he’s on and they could now sign two late on.

“Everyone hoped it would work out but it hasn’t. The time has come for Arsenal to tidy up their mess and move on.”