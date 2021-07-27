Campbell tells Ben White one thing he must master ahead of summer move

Sol Campbell appears to be less excited than most Arsenal fans as they close in on the signing of Ben White.

The Euro 2020 Three Lions squad member looks set to join the Gunners in a move worth around £50m.

After losing David Luiz at the end of last season, Arsenal is now looking to add some top quality players to their defence and they believe that White would make an even greater impact for them when he joins.

Campbell says Arsenal isn’t in a position to splash that much cash on a player and White simply has to start strong immediately.

He says he understands Arsenal in signing him because they are looking at the long-term value he provides.

However, he maintains that the defender has to master his position as he can play in midfield, centre back and right-back.

Speaking on Talksport, he said: “It needs to work out because Arsenal are not in the position to shift out £50m for a player. He’ll definitely have to start.

“If it does happen and the medical is all good, he’ll have to hit the ground running. It’s a difficult one, it’s a lot of money.

“They’re looking at the years ahead and they see a future. He can play in midfield or as a full-back.

“At £50m, you’ve got to be the master of your position.”