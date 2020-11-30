Campbell tips Arsenal to make January move for their summer target

Kevin Campbell reckons that Arsenal can sign Houssem Aouar in the January transfer window if they get serious about landing the Frenchman.

Aouar came close to a move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer and he remains available for transfer at the right price.

Campbell claims that Arsenal needs to sign talented players like the Frenchman and he reckons that the Gunners will be planning to make a move for him in the next transfer window.

He hinted that the absence of European football for Lyon might make the move easier for the Gunners, he, however, claims that the French club’s president can be a bit of a character which might affect the transfer.

When asked by Football Insider if he expected his former club to reignite their bid to sign Aouar, Campbell said:

“Look, it is a requirement for Arsenal to bring great players to the football club. We need players who are committed, who have talent and can express their talent.

“Aouar is a player that Arsenal have been coveting but they could not get the job done in the summer.

“Lyon do not have any European ambitions this season so who knows whether the deal can be done in January.

“If it can be done and Arsenal can get him – go and get him. There should be no messing around.

“But the Lyon president is a bit of a character so I am not sure if he would sanction the deal in January.

“I do though believe that he is still on Arsenal’s radar.”

Arsenal is struggling with creativity at the moment. They have secured their defence and have a good covering for it from the likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, however, a creative midfielder is still missing from their team at the moment, and signing Aouar might solve that problem.