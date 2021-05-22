Campbell understands that Arsenal’s owners will show ‘they are serious’ this summer

Kevin Campbell has claimed that he doesn’t believe the Kroenkes are willing to sell, but claims the Arsenal owners will prove their intentions this summer.

Daniel Ek has shown that he is in want of taking over the reigns at Arsenal FC, but our current owners are standing firm and are not believed to be willing to sell.

Dennis Bergkamp recently claimed that they were not going away, but Campbell doesn’t believe there will be any takeover bid accepted.

Kevin Campbell was asked by the FootballInsider if he believed the Kroenkes were considering selling Arsenal FC, to which he replied: “No, no, no. They’re going nowhere, not even at £2billion.

“I would love to get my hopes up and think about a takeover. I want to see the club moving forward with an owner who really cares but I just cannot see it happening.

“I’ve heard rumours that the Kroenkes want to show the Arsenal fans that they are serious.

“What better way to do that than in the transfer market. They have a big opportunity this summer, after all of the protests, to show the fans that they are serious. It would be very nice.”

It would be a huge statement of intent from the owners if they were to loosen the purse strings in the coming window, and such a decision could well get the fans onside.

This is all rumours at present however, but I would love to see the club make the necessary monies available this summer, as we clearly have strengthening to do at present.

Could the Kroenkes get fans back onside with a summer splurge?

Patrick