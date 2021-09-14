Campbell urges Arsenal to cash in on Leno if he won’t sign a new deal

Kevin Campbell has urged Arsenal to get whatever they can from the sale of Bernd Leno if the German refuses to sign a new contract.

Leno’s inconsistent form forced Arsenal to sign Aaron Ramsdale in the last transfer window.

The Englishman is the long-term replacement for the Germany international and Mikel Arteta gave him his Premier League debut at the weekend and he helped Arsenal to secure their first league win and clean sheet against Norwich.

Leno is now facing a tough battle to remain number one at Arsenal and he might not agree to extend his contract at the club.

Campbell says it is not rocket science to see that Arsenal signed Ramsdale to make him their first choice.

This is because they will not spend all that money on a second choice goalie and he urges them to make as much money as they can from offloading Leno if the German leaves.

Campbell told Football Insider when asked of his opinion on the German’s future: “Take what you can.

“If Leno is not going to sign a new deal, the one thing you don’t do is diminish his price by not playing him at all this season. You have to be a little bit cuter.

“Let’s be honest though, Ramsdale has been brought in to be number one. You do not spend that kind of money on a second choice goalkeeper.”