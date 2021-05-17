Campbell urges Arsenal to sign PL star with uncertain future

Kevin Campbell has urged Arsenal Football Club to sign Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish this summer.

The England international has been an impressive performer throughout the last two seasons, and it is no surprise that his name is regular linked with moves to the bigger sides.

His agent Jonathon Barnett recently admitted to SNTV(via the FootballInsider) that he was unsure where his star would be playing football next season, which will no doubt add fire to the speculation, and Campbell wishes he could move to North London.

“I would love Arsenal to make a move for Grealish but I don’t think the club could afford him at the moment,” he told Football Insider.

“He has proved to be a world-class player this season. He is very consistent with his performances and he is only young. What a huge difference he has made to Aston Villa this year.

“I think any one of the big boys would look at him. I wouldn’t put it past Manchester City to sign him, even though they have a wealth of attacking talent. I could see him there.

“Listen, that would be making the strong stronger. It could be an embarrassment of riches. You have to keep strengthening. If you don’t, you are standing still and others will catch you.”

While Man City could appear a likely destination, they aren’t known for paying the bigger asking prices with the Villain’s unlikely to be short of offers this summer.

He would of course be welcome in North London, with him and Bukayo Saka appearing to already have a friendship from their time with the England squad.

Fielding Grealish and Saka either side of fellow Englishman Emile Smith Rowe would certainly be an exciting prospect ahead of the new season, but it remains to be seen whether our club would need to earn European football to tempt him away from Aston Villa this summer.

Would Grealish jump at the chance to join Arsenal?

Patrick