Campbell wants Arsenal links with Spurs star squashed – ‘Shut it down’

Kevin Campbell was asked if Hugo Lloris could be an option for Arsenal with the need to add a goalkeeper this summer, but he didn’t want to entertain such chatter.

The Gunners have been linked with a few names this summer, including Andre Onana, Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone, but we are yet to strike a deal for any goalkeepers as of yet.

We signed Iceland international Runar Alex Runarsson last summer, only to later decide he wasn’t up to the task and bring in Mat Ryan on loan in January, but with the latter having since joined Real Sociedad on a permanent deal, we currently have a gap in the playing squad.

Talking on The Highbury Squad Podcast, Campbell was asked his opinion on bringing in Tottenham shotstopper Lloris, with the Frenchman’s place as number one under threat following the arrival of Pierluigi Gollini, but the former Gunner had no interest in such ideas.

“I wrote, ‘shut it down’,” Campbell told The Highbury Squad Podcast. “I am not going to even mention.

“Did you see, I didn’t even flinch! Stop that. Stop it!”

Would Lloris be able to challenge Leno for the number one role? Would he be welcomed at the Emirates?

Patrick