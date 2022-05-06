Campbell warns Arsenal not to sign Serie A star

Kevin Campbell has warned Arsenal not to sign Paulo Dybala amidst reports that they are interested in a move for the attacker.

The Juventus star is on the verge of leaving the Italian club after they failed to find an agreement with him.

He has been their player for the last seven years, but he needs to find a new home now and Arsenal is interested.

Many clubs will jump at the chance of signing him, but Campbell believes he is not worth the trouble.

The Argentinian has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, and it seems to get worse.

Campbell insists Arsenal cannot gamble on their next attacker, which makes a move for Dybala senseless.

He tells Football Insider: “I don’t think Arsenal can afford to take risks anymore. They have to get players in who are going to be fit and ready to go.

“If you are coming with an injury record, Arsenal isn’t the place to come. It seems that injury problems are always exposed at Arsenal.

“Injuries are part and parcel of the game but I think Arteta and Edu should go younger, quicker and fitter. Dybala isn’t the answer.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Campbell is spot-on with his assessment of this issue. Arsenal is in a delicate period, and one bad signing could destroy much of what we have built in the last few seasons.

We need to sign players who will perform consistently, and they need to have a clean fitness record to achieve that.