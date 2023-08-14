Can Alessia Russo help England finally get one over on the Aussies at the Women’s World Cup? by Michelle

Arsenal Women’s newest signing Alessia Russo scored the winning goal in the FIFA Women’s World Cup quarter-final, against Columbia. Russo also picked up Player of the Match for her exceptional display on the pitch. On Wednesday 16th August, Russo’s England will clash with Catley & Foord’s Australia, in the semi-final of the tournament, kick-off 12:00pm UK.

The England women’s football team, the Lionesses, has the challenging task of being the first English team to beat Australia hands down this calendar year in a sport, after the Aussies beat England in the Women’s World Cup netball final and also won the men’s and women’s Ashes series.

Sarina Weigman isn’t well versed in the nitty-gritty of England and Australia’s sporting rivalry. Still, she knows the Australia versus England Women’s World Cup Semi-Final this coming Wednesday is a “big one,” though her team needs to come out on top, especially as the Matilda’s are the only team to ever beat England under Wiegman’s tenure.

The Dutch tactician and her girls know the Matildas will have overwhelming support from their home fans. Still, they seek to control what they can stick to their game plan, and in their minds, consider the semi-final just as an away game, and who knows, come Thursday, they will be a step closer to leaving Down Under as champs.

“It’s going to be really big, but now I’ve had a couple of questions about that, so it’s probably going to be bigger than I thought it was. I will speak to my players and staff to see what that rivalry is,” Weigman said.

“We have had such a warm welcome here and really enjoyed our time in Australia. I actually really like the people here, but that doesn’t mean there’s no rivalry, so we will see on Wednesday.

“We know it’s [going to be] an away game. Let’s try to turn it around as inspiration for us. We try to focus on our task, what we want to do, and how we want to play. Of course, we want to play our game, and everyone has a task in and out of possession. That’s what we talk about…. football. [This quarterfinal] was like a home game for Colombia. We expect a similar crowd for Australia. That is incredible. We’re really looking forward to it.”

The England Lionesses have been brilliant in this women’s World Cup. Hopefully, they finish it like they started. Gooners all over the world will take their time to watch the England versus Australia game; there’s no doubt about it, as Lotte Wubben Moy and Alessia Russo for the Lionesses and Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley will be battling for the Aussies. It is clear who many will root for, but may the best team win.

Michelle Maxwell

