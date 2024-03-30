Can Alessia Russo win her 1st club level trophy? Yes she can! If Arsenal win Women’s Conti Cup Final..

Last summer, Alessia Russo finally joined Arsenal Women on a free transfer from Manchester United Women. Despite the fact that she joined on a free transfer, her swoop was special because Arsenal were eager to sign her on a record deal six months before she arrived.

For us Arsenal fans, it was a transfer masterstroke, but Russo suggests that it was difficult for her because of the attention that move brought her.

Speaking to Standard Sport, Russo said: “To be completely honest, the summer was really tough at times. We’re not used to our lives being in the media so much. I’d happily just live a quiet little life, but I also understand that football isn’t like that anymore. It was tough. I needed my family a lot through those times.

“I don’t think the attention makes you second-guess [the transfer]. But it just puts a lot of pressure on you. It just adds a lot of noise around what I love doing, which is playing football. And to me, that’s all that matters. Everything else is just noise. Sometimes it’s hard, but you have to shut it out as best you can.”

Anyway, many months into her Arsenal career, the dependable Lionesses forward has been fantastic; she hasn’t been on a goal-scoring frenzy like many imagined, but she has contributed significantly to our Arsenal attack. In 17 WSL appearances, she has six goals and four assists.

Winning the WSL would have made this a fantastic debut season for her, but Chelsea’s victory over Arsenal two weeks ago, our Gunners fourth league defeat, significantly diminished Arsenal’s chances of winning the league.

Anyway, the 25-year-old can cap off her decent first season as a Gunner by helping them successfully defend the Women’s Continental Cup. Arsenal face Chelsea in the Continental Cup final this Sunday at Wolverhampton’s Molineux Stadium. To win the trophy last year, they beat the Blues 3-1, and they must do so again this year.

For the headline win on Sunday our Gunners will need to bring their A-game. Back in December, our girls stepped up and defeated the Blues 4-1 in the WSL, with Russo picking up a brace in that game. I believe she will, this weekend, be the player who orchestrates another big win over Chelsea.

Fortunately, she is up for the task, as she chases her first trophy at club level as she stated:

“I absolutely expect – and everyone at this club expects – to be competing for all trophies every year. I’ve not won any trophies at club level, there’s no hiding that.”

One season in, Russo has been an asset to this Arsenal team. But, as wonderful as she has been, Jonas Eidevall needs to know her best role: is she a No. 9, a false 9, or could she be a No. 10? Ultimately, for her to truly live up to her immense potential, knowing which position (or role) is her best could be the answer.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

