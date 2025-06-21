Arsenal were expected to be active in this summer’s transfer window, but so far, no arrivals have been confirmed.

Two deals, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martín Zubimendi, are reportedly close, but there is a general consensus that they will not be enough to satisfy the club’s ambitions.

Can Andrea Berta still deliver the standout window Gooners are craving?

If we are to take confidence from what Jurrien Timber recently shared, there may be little cause for concern.

Timber offers insight into Arsenal’s summer intent

The Dutch full-back, speaking to Match of the Day as quoted by Soccer News, gave his view on just how important this summer’s business will be.

The former Ajax defender discussed the need for quality additions and why Arsenal cannot afford to hold back if they want to remain competitive.

“It will definitely be a busy one for Arsenal,” he said.

“I think we’ll get a lot of players, because we had so many injuries last season. At one point we almost had no players left. So, they definitely want to get players for the depth.”

From Timber’s words, it is difficult not to feel optimistic. There is a clear sense that Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta have a plan, and supporters may simply need to trust the process.

No need to panic despite Liverpool’s early deals

While the search for attacking reinforcements has not been straightforward, Arteta can be trusted to strengthen the front line and shape a forward unit capable of challenging for major honours.

Progress continues to be made in the pursuit of Benjamin Šeško and Viktor Gyökeres, though it remains uncertain who will ultimately be signed. A winger is also understood to be a priority for the recruitment team.

Meanwhile, Liverpool appear to be setting the pace, with deals for Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, and Miloš Kerkez all reportedly expected to be wrapped up before 1st July. But for Arsenal fans, this should not cause anxiety.

If anything, Arsenal are well positioned to respond, and respond in style. That should be intimidating for their rivals, not for the Gooners.

Are you getting a bit edgy about Arsenal’s transfer window? Or calm that there are still months to go?

