Can any manager sort out Arsenal’s problems?

A manager may not really be our problem
I don’t really feel comfortable writing negative stuff about Arsenal, but when things are not moving on fine with Arsenal, I find it hard keeping quiet. Arsenal is in a serious hole right now and it is only natural that genuine Arsenal fans are bothered and are just hoping that things start getting better for the club.
When things started getting out of hand during the reign of our greatest manager of all time, many people were of the opinion that we needed a change of manager badly! The reasoning then was that with a change of manager, the club would gradually find it’s form back. He had become stagnant as a coach and should be eased out of the club, ‘so that Arsenal can move forward’. This was people’s thinking. But were they right in their thinking? Well, events after the resignation of Wenger, suggests otherwise.
Ever since Wenger, we have changed coaches twice! Each of the two coaches that have been at Arsenal, are coaches that came with pedigrees. Emery came with a lot of trophies to his name. He had coached PSG, a big club in France, the previous season before he came to Arsenal. His arrival at Arsenal was heralded as one that would return the club back to winning ways. Emery hit the ground running as manager of Arsenal; he signed players he felt he could work with, he bought a new goalkeeper for Arsenal to sort out the issue we had with the goal keeping department and he was all set for a fresh challenge.
He began the season with two defeats, back to back but as soon as he was done with the second defeat, he went on a run of 22 games unbeaten in all competitions. He had such a good first season and that made fans dream of a better second season of him being in charge of Arsenal. The defeat to Chelsea in the final of the Europa league, didn’t change fans expectations about him, although the defeat was painful. We all know how his second panned out right? So no need reminding us of what caused many fans sadness and bitterness.
Emery was relieved of his job in his second season in charge for not being able to motivate the team to do well. He was rightly sacked, if I may say. After him, Ljungberg was saddled to handle the team until a new manager was going to be appointed. Ljungberg tried his best but then, the task was too much for him to handle. He struggled to make an impact until he was eventually replaced by Arsenal’s new manager, Mikel Arteta.
Mikel Arteta came with so much promise and potentials and his coming was seen as the coming of a messiah. Seven games into the season and Mikel has won just 1 game and drawn 5 games. The fans, who were excited over his appointment last December, are starting to question if he is really the one to take Arsenal to the next level.
From all I have pointed out, it seems getting a manager would not solve our problems. But if a manager cannot solve our problems, who can?
Sylvester Kwentua
I have lost count of the number of times I have commented on this subject.Like others of my vintage,we recognise that there is not a Manager on this Planet who can,within a short period of time, reignite the fortunes of our Club.It will take MA time to eliminate the weaknesses he has inherited and being a realist, I will be very pleased if we can finish in the top 7/8 in the League.I could list almost a dozen players who are clearly not of the quality we need and that excludes any youngsters which to me means “under23”.There is absolutely no point whatsoever in harping back to Wenger and Emery .We are where we are.Our current league position is an accurate reflection of the standard of our players .In his short time in charge MA has made us more resilient than we have been for years.This is one small step forward in what will be a long and difficult journey ahead.
No matter who they appoint as manager, as long as he is not backed to recruit the missing elements that he feels can help him deliver the trophies we all cry for, the situation will remain the same.
I am giving you some examples. We blame Emery for not performing well but deep down we should remember that he asked the Board to recruit Thomas Partey, Wilfried Zaha and Upamecano but none of them signed for our beloved arsenal.
The same applies to Arteta, by the time everyone could see that our midfield is not clicking it was obviously clear that we needed at least a box to box and attacking midfielders to create the goal scoring chances for the strikers.
The board has tried to fix the defence which used to leak goals every weekend. But is any one going to complain if a 5m and 1m recruitees fail to deliver?
This was the right time for the board to support Arteta and help him build the team he thinks can bring back the glory days at the Emirates.
It is not too late though, they can still support him with marquee signings in the summer transfer. But surely Arteta is the right manager to take this club forward.
Once a gunner always a gunner.
I’m looking beyond management level to ……….
Stan Kroenke became a shareholder in May 2007, was appointed to the Board of Directors in September 2008 and became the majority shareholder of Arsenal Football Club in April 2011.
Josh Kroenke joined the Board of Arsenal Football Club in December 2013.
Sir Chips Keswick was first appointed as an Arsenal director in November 2005, and replaced the outgoing Peter Hill-Wood as Chairman of Arsenal.
Arsenal Football Club’s longest-serving director, Ken Friar OBE has been a mainstay of the Club for more than 60 years.
Lord Harris of Peckham was appointed to the Arsenal board in November 2005.
M A has recently alluded to “changing the dynamic” at our club (I for one couldn’t agree more).
Given the Gentlemen listed above a very, very difficult task.