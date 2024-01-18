Can Arsenal actually get a transfer fee if Cedric moves to Turkey?

Reports have started to fly around saying that a few Turkish clubs are interested in 32-year-old Portuguese international Cedric Soares from Arsenal. The right footed defender hasn’t had much opportunity at Arsenal since joining the club and has been on the fringe of first team football for a while now.

Turkish club Besiktas are reportedly the front runners and it’s being reported that Arsenal and Besiktas have been in conversation over a possible deal in this January transfer window. The 32-year-old has been with the team in Dubai for warm weather training and is well up to fitness. This is a deal that makes sense for both sides, Cedric will be able to strengthen the Besiktas side and get some first team minutes which at Arsenal, he’s not getting.

Cedric’s contract runs out in the summer and was expected to leave the club then, but Arsenal could recoup a small fee for the defender if they can get a deal done. With his contract running out in the summer we could see him sign a pre-contract agreement that could see him go to the Turkish side in the summer for free, he could possibly go out on loan for the next 6 months or Arsenal recoup a small fee this January.

Although we are at a point where defenders are not in their best form, with plenty of injuries and such to throw curve balls into our season, and maybe selling Cedric right now isn’t the smartest of options, but I can’t see Arsenal turning down a bit of cash for him in January.

For both Arsenal and Cedric this feels like the right direction to take, he’s fallen out of favour with Mikel Arteta and unless players are injured, doesn’t seem to be able to get a sniff of first team football.

Hopefully we can manage to get a small fee out of them this month. Making even a small fee is better than losing the defender for free but we will have to wait and see what happens.

Daisy Mae

