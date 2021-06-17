Can Arsenal afford to let Elneny go with contract talks stalled? (Opinion)

Mo Elneny had a positive season with Arsenal this season, and his signature is being targeted by a number of clubs.
The Egyptian has just one year remaining on his current deal, and while talks initially opened in April over an extension, those talks have since stalled.
Chris Wheatley, Arsenal correspondent for Football.London, confirmed that a number of clubs are eyeing the situation in view to making a move, with Elneny said to be waiting on further extension talks.
Exclusive: Arsenal opened contract talks with Mohamed Elneny in April.
The Egyptian midfielder is now waiting for talks on an extension to resume ahead of the new season.
Several European clubs are monitoring Elneny's situation.https://t.co/YYNBRwCz6g
— Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 16, 2021
Our club has already seen Dani Ceballos re-join Real Madrid after a second season with the club on loan, while Granit Xhaka is believed to be closing on an exit away from the club also, meaning we are already down two options ahead of the new campaign.
Joe Willock could well get his chance in the first-team after impressing on loan with Newcastle, but that would still leave us one-shy in that department, and he would also still need to prove himself worthy of a regular playing role in the side. Similarly can be said for Miguel Azeez, who is tipped to get a chance to stake a claim for minutes also.
Losing Elneny would make it three less senior options in midfield either way, and I struggle to imagine that the club will be looking to bring in more than senior option in the coming window.
In short, I’m not entirely sure what Arsenal are waiting for. Elneny proved that he was a positive partner for Thomas Partey this term, but that he is more than good enough to hold his own for our club.
Could Elneny’s future depend on whether Xhaka’s exit happens? Does Mo deserve a new deal?
Patrick
He should leave, we don’t need him. He doesn’t have the wherewithal to help push us to Top 4
We need a strong squad
I hope he is not going to buy 5 or 6 players Ronald Koeman did that at Everton and looked what happened they take time to gel Koeman was sacked
Whilst Elneny has a great attitude and always gives 100%, I cannot see him bring part of a top 4 side. Shame we finished 5th with Guendouzi and Torreira in the side so maybe they should be competing to be part of the team. Mind you at Arsenal 1 + 1 = 3, so facts mean very little.
Elneny deserves a new deal. But he can leave if a good offer comes, because we still have Chambers, Maitland-Niles, Azeez and Willock
Your pining your hopes on chambers maitland Niles and wilock you got no idea
– Chambers was Fulham’s Player of the Season
– Maitland-Niles used to battle Pogba in midfield and Salah/ Traore/ Zaha never got past him when he played as fullback
– Willock just scored eight goals in fourteen EPL matches for Newcastle
What the same Fulham who got relegated, and you rate AMN with pogba, willock scoring 8 goals at Newcastle wow ,we need to keep those players we might win the league next year
never let anyone deter you from speaking the truth Thomo!!
Lool I won’t
GAI….. Doesn’t Azeez’s contract run out in 2 weeks time?
Wow I didn’t know. So Arsenal could potentially lose him soon, unless Transfermarkt is wrong about his contract expiry date
Sean Arteta will not give them a second chance He only wants his players that is why Saliba is history
I hope he stays, because it’ll be tough to find a better squad player than him, plus we’re already desperately short in central midfield.
We need quality not mediocrity, Elnenny is a nice man but never going to take us anywhere. Plus for him he needs regular football at a midtable team or not so physical league than the prem.
We are a mid table team or didn’t you notice? 😊
OH Yes! 🤣
Time for him to move on along with Xhaka, Torreria, Guendouzi and AMN.We need to revamp our midfield if we are to improve on our poor showing last season.Strengthening this area should be our priority this transfer window.
It would be interesting to compare Elneny’s stats with those of the expensive, highly paid but underwhelming Thomas Partey. I wouldn’t be surprised if Eneny was better value for money, by a wide margin.
IN:
Lokonga
Bissouma
Neves
Promote Azeez to 1st team
OUT:
AMN
El Neny
Xhaka
Guendouzi
Torreria
We’re not getting 3 for sure. I would take Lokonga and Neves, keep one of the others. I like torriera, but arteta seemed to dislike him before he arrived, and elneny is next on the list. If elneny is ok being a squad player he is solid in several positions.
AMN is tough. I would love to see him get a chance in midfield but I don’t see training. I don’t know if he gets chances there in training or what. What I’ve seen on loan is positive and he is also decent backup in several positions. But he’s also at the age where he really needs to play a lot or leave.
A far more pertinent question for Patrick to ask, as ever, would be this: CAN AFC AFFORD NOT TO GET ELNENY OUT OF OUR CLUB THIS SUMMER? To which the plain answer is, NO WE CANNOT!
The thought of this substandard player still being at Arsenal next season is deeply depressing. I expect him to leave and pray I am right.
Jon, perhaps it is a case of him being substandard in a couple of years after a couple of cycles of good transfer business? He may be one of those players to keep around until we are in a better position.
A lot depends on what else happens. Depending on how many people move, having an enthusiastic person who will do what is asked can be valuable. He was better this year. Sometimes attitude is important.
If we have the necessary coverage (and only playing in England makes it easier) then maybe he can be sold and the money can be used elsewhere.
Without seeing the big board with the plan it is hard to decide on many of our people – the decision is contingent on who is coming in and who else is going out.
Add all the rumours up and then think about the cash and we could end up with 8 players or 80 🙂