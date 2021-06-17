Can Arsenal afford to let Elneny go with contract talks stalled? (Opinion)

Mo Elneny had a positive season with Arsenal this season, and his signature is being targeted by a number of clubs.

The Egyptian has just one year remaining on his current deal, and while talks initially opened in April over an extension, those talks have since stalled.

Chris Wheatley, Arsenal correspondent for Football.London, confirmed that a number of clubs are eyeing the situation in view to making a move, with Elneny said to be waiting on further extension talks.

Exclusive: Arsenal opened contract talks with Mohamed Elneny in April. The Egyptian midfielder is now waiting for talks on an extension to resume ahead of the new season. Several European clubs are monitoring Elneny's situation.https://t.co/YYNBRwCz6g — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 16, 2021

Our club has already seen Dani Ceballos re-join Real Madrid after a second season with the club on loan, while Granit Xhaka is believed to be closing on an exit away from the club also, meaning we are already down two options ahead of the new campaign.

Joe Willock could well get his chance in the first-team after impressing on loan with Newcastle, but that would still leave us one-shy in that department, and he would also still need to prove himself worthy of a regular playing role in the side. Similarly can be said for Miguel Azeez, who is tipped to get a chance to stake a claim for minutes also.

Losing Elneny would make it three less senior options in midfield either way, and I struggle to imagine that the club will be looking to bring in more than senior option in the coming window.

In short, I’m not entirely sure what Arsenal are waiting for. Elneny proved that he was a positive partner for Thomas Partey this term, but that he is more than good enough to hold his own for our club.

Could Elneny’s future depend on whether Xhaka’s exit happens? Does Mo deserve a new deal?

Patrick