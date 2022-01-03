Can Arsenal afford to not buy a striker this month? (Opinion)

Arsenal have some big decisions to make in the coming months, and January could be the best time to make them.

We have a number of issues at present. Aubameyang’s future is a mystery at present, having been dropped from the first-team squad and stripped of the captaincy before leaving for the AFCON.

We also have both other senior strikers in the final six months of their contracts in Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah. Both will be able to discuss terms with foreign clubs over the comings months ahead of a free transfer in the summer.

Three strikers are all with their own distractions, while the inexperienced Folarin Balogun is likely to leave on loan also.

It seems as certain as ever that we need a new striker this month, as hoping to get anything near the best out of Auba would be a huge longshot.

The only excuse for not signing a new forward could be Nketiah. If Arteta truly believes in him, then he must play him this month to give him his chance, otherwise we need to not wait until the summer and bring in a goalscorer right now.

This is our best chance of earning Champions League football in years, and making it would be a huge boost to our long-term plans, including the summer transfer window.

If no changes are made now, we could have the precarious issue of replacing all three strikers in one window, which sounds like a daunting task to me…

How do you see the situation unfolding?

Patrick