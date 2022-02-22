Can Arsenal avoid any more red cards this season?

Will we see an improvement in our discipline as each game goes by?

One game down and 15 more to go, but how many more will we get through with 11 men on the pitch?

After sweeping Brentford aside 2-1 it was nice to see the game ending with 11 men on the pitch despite the fight the boys put out.

Sometimes a fight does not always need to result in recklessness.

But our next opponents are Wolves, a team we played only a few weeks ago at Molineux where we managed to grind out a tough but great 1-0 win, yet we also had a man sent off, Gabriel Martinelli, for what some called a ridiculous double booking, who was then in turn not available for our game this weekend.

It was great not having anyone sent off against the Bees but now we must take that discipline and performance forward into the remaining games of this season and as we know from previous games, having 10 or 11 men on the pitch during a game can make a big difference to the end result.

Against Manchester City, we were looking good for the win, but a sending off for Granit Xhaka among other decisions turned the game on its head. And against Wolves we were leading 1-0 since the 25th minute and then were a man down with over 20 minutes to play but we managed to hold on for the win.

So as we can see going down to 10 men is not always the end of the world, but it doesn’t help disciplinary records surrounding the club and it also at times, can make games tougher which means the team has to work that much harder, plus it doesn’t help the nerves.

It will be nice to go through to the end of the season and not get a player sent off in our remaining 15 games though, but how likely is that going to be when at least four of those games are against our closest rivals and competition for fourth place.

There is no doubt that the heat will be on, passion will be on show and some reckless challenges will come in.

But if we can get through at least 12 of those games with 11 players still on the pitch it will be a great result but then if we do have players sent off for whatever reason then coming out of those games with three points will be vital as we need to ensure fourth place, at the least is ours, come the end of the season!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

