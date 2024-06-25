Can Arsenal beat Juventus, PSG & Mexican Women clubs, in securing deal for Hayley Raso?

Last week, we were wondering why Arsenal Women hadn’t considered going for Hayley Raso, the Real Madrid star who is to become a free agent on June 30th.

Good news! According to the BBC, Arsenal are eyeing Real Madrid winger Hayley Raso as a potential addition to their squad. They want her to provide competition for her international teammate, Caitlin Foord, on the left wing. Considering she’s a free agent, it seems like this transfer opportunity is something our Gunner Women could easily take advantage of, especially since there’s no transfer fee involved.

But that deal won’t be easy; in fact, it won’t go through unless Arsenal can come out on top in a tough transfer competition. According to the tweet below, there are a few teams, including Juventus, PSG, and some clubs from Liga MX, who are interested in signing Hayley Raso.

ESCL. ‼️Hayley #Raso, che ha salutato il #RealMadrid nelle scorse ore, sta decidendo il suo futuro. La #JWomen si è interessata concretamente alla centrocampista, così come #Psg e qualche club messicano. Situazione in via di sviluppo, presto novità concrete.@TUTTOJUVE_COM pic.twitter.com/ETl9CsSLEP — Mirko Di Natale (@_Morik92_) June 24, 2024

Translation: “Hayley Raso, who said goodbye to Real Madrid in the last few hours, is deciding her future. The Juventus Women have taken a concrete interest in the midfielder, as have PSG and some Mexican clubs. Developing situation, concrete news soon.”

Whoever ends up signing the Matilda’s star will definitely have a lot of convincing to do, considering the interest from these other clubs. They’ll have to persuade the former Manchester City player about how she fits into their project.

So, what are your thoughts on Raso joining our Gunners for the next season? Should we go all-out for her?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….