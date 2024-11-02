Can Arsenal beat Man United Women to climb another rung up the WSL ladder?

This weekend, Manchester United versus Arsenal Women is the headline WSL fixture. However unlike in the past, this is a clash between two sides who have had very contrasting fortunes thus far this season. Arsenal, with two wins, two draws, and a loss, as well as the departure of head coach, Jonas Eidevall, haven’t had a stellar start to this new season. Meanwhile, Manchester United, one of the three WSL sides still unbeaten in 5 games, are in fine form, having won 3-0 against Tottenham Hotspurs, 3-0 against West Ham, 1-0 against Everton, and 1-1 against Brighton.

If form were to decide this fixture, Manchester United are winning it. In this context, Laura Hunter of Sky Sports has penned a piece suggesting that Manchester United has a chance to defeat Arsenal; they don’t need to show mercy.

She argues that Arsenal, being the undisputed powerhouse in the WSL, may still have a plan to achieve glory this season, especially with Champions League football, so their suffering may only be temporary. She believes that United can prolong Arsenal’s suffering, and if they do so with a win this weekend, they could potentially end Arsenal’s chances of winning the league title. This could lead to Manchester United replacing Arsenal in the WSL supremacy battle, at least for this season.

Hunter claimed, “Win or lose this weekend, Arsenal remain the most marketable club in the WSL, and have the solace of a Champions League campaign to service expectant fans. Pain can only ever really be temporary at a club so well entrenched in the fabric of the women’s game.

“But pain can also get worse before it gets better. And Man Utd have the ability to prolong the suffering for at least one more week, which would all but eradicate the Gunners from the race and beg the bigger-picture question: Have Man Utd and Arsenal swapped places in the WSL pecking order.”

We expect the game on Sunday to have significant implications in the WSL landscape; hopefully, Arsenal can use it to turn their season around with a headline win over the Manchester Reds.

I believe Renee Slegers can pull off an upset against Manchester United; the two wins before the international break left me with so much anticipation of what she can do with this Arsenal team.

What do you think Gooners? Can Gunners cause the upset of the season and move ahead of the Reds in the WSL table?

Michelle M

