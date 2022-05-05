Can Arsenal beat two European giants to signature of Premier League star?

Youri Tielemans will be out of Leicester City before the start of next season if he gets his wish.

The Foxes originally wanted to keep the Belgian, and they will still be happier if he pens a new deal at the club.

However, the former AS Monaco man is reluctant, and he now wants to leave, with reports linking him with a move to top European sides.

Arsenal is one of them, and the Gunners have had their eyes on him for a long time now.

This summer could be their best chance to sign him, and his contract situation means he can move for a reasonable fee.

However, Fichajes.net claims they are not the only club looking to sign the former AS Monaco midfielder.

The report claims he also has interest from Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United.

These names mean Arsenal has serious company in their bid to add him to their squad, and the Gunners will work very hard to stand a chance of winning the race.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans has been an outstanding midfielder for Leicester, and he can do a great job for us if he moves to the Emirates.

We would have a much better chance of adding him to our squad if we seal a return to the Champions League, but money could also play a big role in his choice of a next team.