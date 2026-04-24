Can Arsenal become ruthless enough to win the Premier League title?

Let’s face it, goals are like gold coins. No matter how many you have, the next one is never worthless.

And yet I can’t help but feel like Arsenal’s season has been marked by a lack of greed when it comes to scoring goals, and even seeking them. Too often, they have seemed content with what they have, falling back into careful, possession-based football instead of pushing for more.

Especially in the second half of the season, there have been moments where Arsenal have not shown the ruthlessness that teams need to become champions. That mindset has to come from the very top and spread across every player and every part of the club.

Manchester City, of course, have shown that time and again over the years, and it is a big reason why they continue to win trophies.

Fine margins and missed chances

There are several games this season that Arsenal will look back on with frustration. Matches where just one more goal could have made all the difference.

Those are the moments that define a title race.

But in those situations, Arsenal have sometimes lacked the ruthless edge needed to finish teams off. Instead of putting games beyond doubt, they have allowed opponents to stay in it, giving them belief and, ultimately, a chance to take points.

Their style is built on control, and there is a lot to admire in that. But without that extra attacking urgency, control can turn into caution, and caution can be costly.

A moment that summed it up

That feeling was on display again in the recent 2-1 loss to Manchester City.

Late in the game, Arsenal had a chance to push forward quickly into space and put real pressure on City. Declan Rice had made a strong run into a dangerous area, but instead of moving the ball into that space, the opportunity was slowed down and eventually lost.

It may seem like a small moment, but it reflects a bigger issue.

A ruthless team takes that chance without hesitation. They attack the space, they commit bodies forward, and they do everything they can to force a goal when it matters most.

Arsenal, at times, have taken the safer option.

The next step

This is not about changing everything. Arsenal have built something strong this season, with structure, discipline, and quality across the pitch.

But the final step is mentality.

It is about recognising when to shift from control to aggression. When to stop managing the game and start finishing it.

Because at this level, the difference between winning the title and falling short can be incredibly small.

There is still time for Arsenal to show that edge.

But if they are to become champions, they need to find that ruthless side.

Because in football, just like with gold coins, one more goal is always worth everything.

Reader Opinion: Tom Champoux

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