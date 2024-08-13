Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Can Arsenal break Newcastle’s resolve for Guimaraes in the final weeks of transfer window?

Bruno Guimarães has emerged as one of the most sought-after players this summer after establishing himself as one of the best midfielders in England.

The Brazilian has been outstanding at Newcastle United and is a key factor in the Magpies’ ongoing development. His performances have been instrumental in helping Newcastle qualify for the Champions League last season, and under Eddie Howe, the team is showing potential to become a powerhouse like Manchester City in the coming years.

Last season, Newcastle rewarded Guimarães with a new contract, which included a time-bound release clause that has since expired. Despite his new deal, Guimarães continues to attract interest from top clubs like Arsenal and Manchester City, both of which could still be considering a late bid for him before the transfer window closes.

However, according to a report from Football Insider, Newcastle has made it clear that they will not sell Guimarães this summer, regardless of the offer. The Magpies have integrated him into their plans for the new season, and the window to sell him has closed. Newcastle is committed to keeping him as a central figure in their squad.

Guimaraes would be a terrific addition to our squad, but if we sign Mikel Merino, we would not need him because he costs too much, and we already have cover in midfield.

