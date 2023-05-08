Can Arsenal catch Man City after just one more transfer window?

Many people won’t forget this Arsenal squad from the 2022–23 Premier League season. It will be remembered as the team that, out of the blue, transformed itself from a top-4 bottler to a genuine title contender in just 12 months.

Arsenal would have lifted this season’s Premier League title, but Manchester City has made it their mission to win it every year under the master Pep Guardiola. Many Gooners take solace in the fact that lessons have been learned and that, come next season, key steps will have been taken to see them manage to outwit Manchester City to the League crown.

As many Gooners continue to be optimistic about next season, Robbie Fowler has terrible news for them. In his Mirror column, he drops two reasons why Manchester City will still reign supreme next season.

Young Quality Squad Still Available

Many don’t acknowledge it, but Guardiola’s squad is still young. Only four players in Manchester City’s squad are over 30 years old, while six other players who’ve played over 20 league games are below 23. These six, plus Ruben Dias and Rodri, who are above 23 but below 30, indicate that Guardiola still has a young side to help him conquer the league for years. Fowler admits that the big thing about Manchester City is that they’ve got a brilliant squad and know how to maintain it young, unlike Liverpool, who this season showed they need to learn how to bridge the gap between youngsters and older stars. Yes, Arteta also has a young squad, but it isn’t as good as Manchester City’s. But for the Gunners, I guess there’s room for improvement.

Guardiola Knows How to Refresh His Squad and Will Do So in the Summer

If Guardiola can lose Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Joao Cancelo, and Zinchenko in the same season and continue flourishing, he can replace anyone. Thus, in the summer, Fowler argues, don’t be surprised if quality signings are brought in for Riyadh Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan to refresh the squad and give them the strength to again go for the league title.

The summer transfer window will help Arteta bridge that gap, but even if he gets the quality in, he shouldn’t take Manchester City lightly; they have everything to threaten his ambitions still. Don’t drop points against Manchester City; match their results, and you can probably have a shot at beating them to Premier League glory, but don’t think it is a certainty that we can overtake them with just one more transfer window…

Darren N.

