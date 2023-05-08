Can Arsenal catch Man City after just one more transfer window?

Many people won’t forget this Arsenal squad from the 2022–23 Premier League season. It will be remembered as the team that, out of the blue, transformed itself from a top-4 bottler to a genuine title contender in just 12 months.
Arsenal would have lifted this season’s Premier League title, but Manchester City has made it their mission to win it every year under the master Pep Guardiola. Many Gooners take solace in the fact that lessons have been learned and that, come next season, key steps will have been taken to see them manage to outwit Manchester City to the League crown.
As many Gooners continue to be optimistic about next season, Robbie Fowler has terrible news for them. In his Mirror column, he drops two reasons why Manchester City will still reign supreme next season.
Young Quality Squad Still Available
Many don’t acknowledge it, but Guardiola’s squad is still young. Only four players in Manchester City’s squad are over 30 years old, while six other players who’ve played over 20 league games are below 23. These six, plus Ruben Dias and Rodri, who are above 23 but below 30, indicate that Guardiola still has a young side to help him conquer the league for years. Fowler admits that the big thing about Manchester City is that they’ve got a brilliant squad and know how to maintain it young, unlike Liverpool, who this season showed they need to learn how to bridge the gap between youngsters and older stars. Yes, Arteta also has a young squad, but it isn’t as good as Manchester City’s. But for the Gunners, I guess there’s room for improvement.
Guardiola Knows How to Refresh His Squad and Will Do So in the Summer
If Guardiola can lose Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Joao Cancelo, and Zinchenko in the same season and continue flourishing, he can replace anyone. Thus, in the summer, Fowler argues, don’t be surprised if quality signings are brought in for Riyadh Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan to refresh the squad and give them the strength to again go for the league title.
The summer transfer window will help Arteta bridge that gap, but even if he gets the quality in, he shouldn’t take Manchester City lightly; they have everything to threaten his ambitions still. Don’t drop points against Manchester City; match their results, and you can probably have a shot at beating them to Premier League glory, but don’t think it is a certainty that we can overtake them with just one more transfer window…
Darren N.
Mikel Arteta buzzing after Newcastle United 0-2 Arsenal – This game was all about pride..
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Yes, if we sign someone like Osimhen, Vlahovic or Watkins. De Bruyne will be 32 years old and hopefully Man City won’t sign Maddison to replace him
We don’t need any CF
What we need is players like caceidor, Rice, saka competitor and a new CB
We need another option upfront to receive Ramsdale’s long passes, so we could escape the big teams’ high press more easily and attack with various methods
Whoever argues against the reality of how cheating has greatly influenced the league and football worldwide doesn’t know anything.
If everyone was allowed to cheat, we too would have probably bought players like Chelsea are doing and have a squad to match or even better what City has.
That said, I still know City weren’t responsible for our throwing away 6 points in three games which would have guaranteed is the league. Bottling is the name
When Man City won the title under Mancini, it was like welcome fresh air (to me). However, they have more than overstayed their welcome.
An excellent squad but not gods. In my opinion we should be comfortably winning the title this very season. Age had nothing to do with it as the media wants everyone to believe. Our own fragility at times got in the way and will probably ultimately prevent us from taking the title. Hopefully we’ve got the excuses out of the way in preparation for next season, because look at what we achieved yesterday. Everything is possible as we too have fabulous players. Man City are very good but they are topable (is there such a word) ?
Have to agree. Despite what the article says about their quality, we have been the best team this season. We are the architects of our own downfall, throwing away 6 points in three very winnable games. That’s got nothing to do with City’s quality
Absolutely right dgr8xt You got it in one. I do so love when people agree with me. It’s terribly good for my ego !.
I think the short answer is “Yes” if that transfer window goes very well. A top quality striker, 2 top quality midfielders, and maybe a defender and that’s a squad that can challenge for the title again next season,.
I believe Arsenal showed they can compete for the title with this squad + additions. I believe the pressure got to them this season as it did last season to secure a top 4 spot. But look at the growth from last season to now. The goal was top 4, and they smashed it. The title would have been amazing, and they should have secured the points they dropped to do it, but now they’re at the stage that they can hopefully hold their nerve next year.
The league is always hard, and nothing is certain, but I think they’re building the mentality to know they can go to almost any ground and get a result.
They need additions in a number of spots, and I hope they do find solid cover behind Saka to give him a breather throughout the season when his form dips.
Tbf city area almost invincible with their policy. They have won the last 10 and will be 14 in a row if they win all games. 16 from the last 18. There are no teams through prem history including the invincibles or any Fergie or marinho teams that could match this rich city deep team era. We have given it a fine effort, dropping a few points… It happens to all teams and always has done so to suggest not winning a few games is a failure is ridiculous… And what about the Brentford var decisions etc where we should have actually won….
This team has been excellent this year, as good as any arsenal team so we should be proud and hope we can continue to push and improve with age and squad depth. Coyg!
Did anyone notice St. Totteringham’s day this year? It says a lot about the way the guys are playing that it passed without comment.
Donald
Poor old Lillywhites, they’ll be out of the scene completely next season when Harry is gone. I’m not mocking though, because I have no animosity towards them, believe it or not. The cockerel will be silent for a while.
Mock them They deserve it.
Instead of backing up your best manager in modern history who was operating on a shoestring budget yet challenged for the league, always finished in the top four and played a champions league final with Harry Kane on pain killers, Daniel Levy chose to sack Pochettino. Worse still, out of sheer pride, he has refused to dial Poch’s phone when the manager wants to return even in their capitulation.
Mock them o say. They deserve it