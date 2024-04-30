Can Arsenal cause late upset in WSL title race in Sunday’s blockbuster clash with Man City Women?

Arsenal Women will travel to Manchester City’s Joie Stadium, on Sunday 5th May, to face the top-of-table Citizens, in their penultimate WSL clash of the 2023-24 season. The match kick’s off at 2.15PM UK, and will be shown live on BBC.

Our Gunners are well and truly out of the WSL title race, sitting 8 points behind front-runners City, and 2 points behind 2nd placed Chelsea – who still have 2 games in hand. Arsenal’s underwhelming 1-1 draw against an injury-ravaged, 9th placed, Everton Women last Sunday, sealed Arsenal’s 3rd place fate, but they will still be hoping to finish the season strongly in their final 2 matches of this campaign.

Meanwhile, Manchester City remain on course to finish in top spot, as they have opened up a six-point gap on second-placed Chelsea, who have an inferior goal difference – fueled by Man City’s emphatic 4-0 win over Bristol City last Sunday. The Robins are now relegated to the Championship, while Crystal Palace are newly-promoted to the WSL next season.

We can expect a blockbuster WSL clash between Man City and Arsenal Women next Sunday, where Gareth Taylor’s side will be pushing to earn a WSL-record 15th successive victory. The Citizen’s are certainly flying this season, but Arsenal Women are well-placed to put a spanner in the works..

City have only won the WSL title once in their history, back in 2016, but confidence is now growing that they can win the title for a 2nd time this season. Chelsea, of course, will have other ideas, particularly as they are out of the Women’s Champions League, and it is Emma Hayes last season in charge at the club. Chelsea still have 4 WSL matches to play and could easily catch up to City on points, and make up their current deficit goal difference.

City MUST beat Arsenal if they are to have a realistic chance of lifting the WSL title over Chelsea, and win their only silverware of the season. Arsenal MUST win to save some face, in their final games of a largely disappointing season, though we did beat Chelsea to the Conti Cup again!

Who do you think Chelski fans will be cheering on, on Sunday, Gooners?!

Michelle M

