Can Arsenal compete with Manchester City? Both clubs want this striker

Alexander Isak is one of the finest young strikers in Europe at the moment, and Arsenal wants to add him to their squad.
However, the Gunners aren’t alone and Fichajes.net claims Manchester City has emerged as his main suitor right now.
The Swede has been banging in the goals for Real Sociedad and Pep Guardiola is convinced that he could become the best replacement for Sergio Aguero.
The Premier League champions need a striker and after failing to land Harry Kane, they could move for the former Borussia Dortmund man.
City represents serious competition for Arsenal with the Citizens able to spend as much money as required to sign any player.
Arsenal could have won the race by convincing him he would get regular playing time at the club.
However, City also needs a striker and he would almost certainly become a starter if he moves to the Etihad.
With the striker contracted to his current club until 2026, it would take some money to sign him and whoever offers the most money in transfer fees and salary might win the race for his signature.
Arsenal has splashed money on the likes of Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale to solve their defensive problems.
They could do the same for their attack in the summer and bring Isak to the Emirates.
If City want him they’ll get him. Arsenal cannot give the same money or the same opportunities. That said, unless Arsenal make some massive changes, Isak is not the right signing.
If Arsenal sign him to their current squad, they’ll have a mess. Auba and Lacazette are both more accomplished and will not tolerate being pushed behind a kid like Isak. Lacazette is out of contract and it seems like he will leave no matter what Arsenal say or do. Arteta’s unwillingness to play his best team game in and game out should tell Lacazette all he needs to know. He will be a much sought-after player on a free.
Aubameyang has a big contract and a big ego and he has the kind of influence that can year a team apart. If Isak comes in, scores ten goals in ten games, Arteta will get away with benching Auba. If that’s not what happens (and it won’t) Arsenal will be back in the Ozil-zone, with their best player benched out of manager stupidity. The difference will be, Ozil was professional and made no public statements against the club. Auba has a massive following on social media and has never been shy about using his influence. He forced the move to Arsenal from Dortmund and he would be a nightmare if he were insulted and lied about the way Arteta has shown himself all-too-willing to do.
If Arsenal really want Isak, they need to let Laca go and sell Aubameyang.
It is moot, of course, because if City really want him, he’ll be wearing blue next year.