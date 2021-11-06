Can Arsenal compete with Manchester City? Both clubs want this striker

Alexander Isak is one of the finest young strikers in Europe at the moment, and Arsenal wants to add him to their squad.

However, the Gunners aren’t alone and Fichajes.net claims Manchester City has emerged as his main suitor right now.

The Swede has been banging in the goals for Real Sociedad and Pep Guardiola is convinced that he could become the best replacement for Sergio Aguero.

The Premier League champions need a striker and after failing to land Harry Kane, they could move for the former Borussia Dortmund man.

City represents serious competition for Arsenal with the Citizens able to spend as much money as required to sign any player.

Arsenal could have won the race by convincing him he would get regular playing time at the club.

However, City also needs a striker and he would almost certainly become a starter if he moves to the Etihad.

With the striker contracted to his current club until 2026, it would take some money to sign him and whoever offers the most money in transfer fees and salary might win the race for his signature.

Arsenal has splashed money on the likes of Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale to solve their defensive problems.

They could do the same for their attack in the summer and bring Isak to the Emirates.