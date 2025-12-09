Can Arsenal continue their fine run against Belgian teams tomorrow?

Arsenal travel to Club Brugge tomorrow for their first-ever meeting with the Belgian side, and their recent record against teams from Belgium will give them confidence ahead of the fixture. The men at the Emirates need a strong response after their defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend, and Brugge represent an opponent they believe they can overcome.

It has been a challenging few weeks for the team, and Mikel Arteta is determined to ensure his side returns to winning ways while maintaining high standards in all competitions. Expectations among supporters and observers remain firmly in Arsenal’s favour, with many predicting a victory regardless of the starting eleven selected for the match.

Historical Advantage

A look at Arsenal’s past encounters with Belgian clubs suggests that they approach this game with a significant psychological advantage. Although they have never faced Club Brugge before, their previous meetings with Belgian sides have been overwhelmingly positive. These results provide a valuable boost at a time when the team is seeking to regain momentum.

According to Arsenal Media, Arsenal last played a Belgian club in 2019 when they faced Standard in a match that ended in a 4-0 victory, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring twice. That result extended their unbeaten run against Belgian opposition to nine consecutive games. Their most recent defeat to a team from Belgium dates back to 1981, when they were beaten by KFC Winterslag.

Confidence Ahead of Brugge Clash

Since that loss, Arsenal have dominated fixtures against Belgian sides and are widely expected to claim another win in their upcoming match. The combination of historical success, strong European performances, and the need to respond after a disappointing league result means the team enter the fixture with both motivation and confidence.

While this will be their first encounter with Club Brugge, the patterns of the past provide encouragement as Arsenal aim to continue their impressive run against teams from Belgium. The match offers an opportunity to restore momentum and reinforce their standing across all competitions.

