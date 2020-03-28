Can Arsenal convince Cazorla to return with playing role?

Santi Cazorla is out of contract come this summer, and is yet to be offered an extension to his playing contract at present.

The 35 year-old is not believed to be ready to hang his boots up just yet, and why should he when you consider his form this season, with 12 goals and seven assists so far this term.

The midfielder has previously expressed his desire to play for our club ‘one last time’ before he retires from playing, and with his current future up in the air, there is obvious reasons for us to be linked with our former fans favourite.

Today’s reports claim that we would be unwilling to offer him a first-team role in our side going forward however, but that doesn’t rule out the possibility of joining us on a playing contract with a view to starting his coaching badges, ahead of hanging up his boots to help behind the scenes with former friend and colleague Mikel Arteta.

Cazorla’s last seasons with our club were tainted with injuries, which ultimately forced us not to extend his stay in North London, but he has since managed to stay fit throughout his time with Villareal, and has become a force once again.

It could be argued that his injuries gave him a break from playing time, allowing him the time to play on at the top level into his current age, but IF he could bring his current form to Arsenal next season he could well earn more playing time than expected.

There is no doubt that fans would be happy to see his name on our shirt once more, although some would struggle to forget his age and injury issues of his previous spell, but the prospect of teaming him with Arteta in the backroom is one that puts a smile on my face.

Could Arsenal persuade Cazorla to join on the promise of limited playing time next term?

Patrick