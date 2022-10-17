Can Arsenal cope with the absence of Saliba or Jesus?

Arsenal has been in top form this season and will want to maintain it until the season finishes.
These are early days, but beating the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool shows they mean business.
The Gunners now have 9 wins from 10 games in the league, and they sit four points clear at the top of the Premier League table.
Their next game would be against PSV before they return to league football with a fixture against Southampton.
Mikel Arteta’s side will want to remain on top of their game when they face the Saints, but two key men in their team are walking on eggshells.
William Saliba received a yellow card against Leeds United yesterday and he now has four in the league this season.
He and Gabriel Jesus have the same number of cards and they are one away from suspension, as reported by Express Sports.
This could affect how they perform in their next games and we must be prepared for them to miss a match soon.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Saliba and Jesus have been key players for us and we would want both to remain on our team.
The defender and attacker are two players we can trust to change a game when it gets tough and other players are struggling.
But yellow cards cannot be avoided sometimes and their suspension will present a chance to other bench warmers.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Maybe have a cheeky yellow during the Southampton game so they can miss the Carabao match..? Or was it after Nottingham game..
We sure need them against Wolves and Chelsea away..
While Jesus and Saliba have done well this season,the Leeds match aside, I am pretty sure we could cope with their absence for a game of two if necessary.White, Holding, and Tomi can step in at CB and I am sure Nkethia would relish the opportunity to start in League matches.The absence of Thomas Partey would concern me more , hence my regular lobbying for a quality defensive midfielder.
Moving White back to cb is fine. Nketiah as a replacement highlights how lightweight our striking options are. He is nowhere near good enough
I think partey would be the one if he was to get injured again,no offence to lokonga but IMO way out of his depth at this moment in time ,which would leave Elneny,who again while a really good solid player lacks that special something to grab a game and push us on.
Saliba could be replaced with good solid players ,Jesus not so sure because of leaving Eddie running that forward line .
Would be more worried with Martinelli who personally for me as been our best player this season ,who would be able to replace him and do what he does .
Hopefully no one gets injured for the foreseeable and we carry on with this good form ,no point worrying about something that may not happen .