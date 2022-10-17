Can Arsenal cope with the absence of Saliba or Jesus?

Arsenal has been in top form this season and will want to maintain it until the season finishes.

These are early days, but beating the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool shows they mean business.

The Gunners now have 9 wins from 10 games in the league, and they sit four points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Their next game would be against PSV before they return to league football with a fixture against Southampton.

Mikel Arteta’s side will want to remain on top of their game when they face the Saints, but two key men in their team are walking on eggshells.

William Saliba received a yellow card against Leeds United yesterday and he now has four in the league this season.

He and Gabriel Jesus have the same number of cards and they are one away from suspension, as reported by Express Sports.

This could affect how they perform in their next games and we must be prepared for them to miss a match soon.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba and Jesus have been key players for us and we would want both to remain on our team.

The defender and attacker are two players we can trust to change a game when it gets tough and other players are struggling.

But yellow cards cannot be avoided sometimes and their suspension will present a chance to other bench warmers.

