Can Arsenal create the conditions to unleash Martinelli’s full potential next season, Gooners?

We all enjoyed Martinelli’s performance against Paraguay. Can he replicate that form at Arsenal?

If you were watching Gabriel Martinelli for the first time during Brazil’s clash with Paraguay, you couldn’t help but ask: where has this talent been hiding?

The Arsenal winger embodied everything fans expect from Brazilian football, fluid, instinctive, and electrifying.

In an attacking setup built around movement and rotations, he looked like an entirely different player.

Is Arsenal’s system holding him back?

Could this be what’s been missing at Arsenal? A consistent left-sided central midfielder, a mobile and athletic striker, and an overlapping left-back might be the key to unlocking this version of Martinelli more often.

While Arsenal have excelled with their right-sided combinations through Saka, Ødegaard, and White, the left flank has often lacked cohesion. This match raised important questions about whether Arteta’s system restricts Martinelli’s natural strengths.

Martinelli vs Paraguay: performance breakdown

Blocked shots: 1 (most in the match)

Minutes played: 90

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Touches: 58

Accurate passes: 29 (82.9%)

Key passes: 0

Accurate long balls: 1/1

Accurate crosses: 2/4

Total shots: 2

Shots on target: 0

Tackles: 1

Interceptions: 0

Clearances: 1

Dribbles: 3/6

Ground duels won: 7/11

Crosses: 2/4

Martinelli thrives when playing instinctively

Despite occasional criticism from Arsenal fans, Martinelli remains a top-quality winger. He has also been subject to interest from AC Milan this summer. Arsenal’s right-sided dominance has often pushed him to the periphery, limiting his ability to influence games.

But against Paraguay, he played with instinct, reminiscent of his early days at the Emirates. He showed maturity, work rate, and a willingness to take on defenders. The tools are all there.

What he needs now is the platform to cut loose while still maintaining his intensity. If Arteta can find that balance, we might see Martinelli become one of the Premier League’s most dangerous left-wingers.

Can Arsenal create the conditions to unleash Martinelli’s full potential next season, Gooners?

Daniel O

