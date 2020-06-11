Can Arsenal now cross this Aubameyang replacement off the list?

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looking more and more likely to leave Arsenal this summer as the contract stalemate continues, there have been very many discussions and speculations over who could replace the Gabon hitman’s goals next season.

Some of the most promising Arsenal rumours were surrounding the Celtic striker Edsonne Edouard, who has burst into recognition this season with 22 goals in just 29 League games for Celtic before the Scottish season was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Celtic were awarded the title, making it their ninth in a row, and the 22 year-old has now spoken about how much he is looking forward to remaining at the Hoops to help them claim a historic tenth title before moving on.

Speaking to Celtic TV, Edouard said: “Every season we want to win the title. This year is Nine-In-A-Row, and next year I hope it is 10-In-A-Row. This will be historic for the club.

“It’s very important for the club, for the fans, for the team, for all of the staff. We now need to go back to work for next season, and I hope that we can win this title for 10-In-A-Row.”

Celtic will definitely be hot favourites to win it with Edouard leading their attack, and with two years left on his contract, Neil Lennon has already said he was hopeful that Edouard would have one final year at the club.

It looks like he is going to get his wish…