Can Arsenal discount Liverpool in the Premier League title race?

Former Chelsea defender Craig Burley has made a bold claim about the Premier League title race with Arsenal battling Liverpool and Manchester City for the coveted trophy.

The Reds sit atop the standings at the moment, having garnered two more points than the Gunners and one more than the Citizens, with 12 games left to be played.

Mikel Arteta’s side were the league leaders heading to Christmas but lost their spot after a poor run of form that saw them lose two consecutive games to Fulham and West Ham respectively.

They turned the corner towards the tail end of last month and are the most in-form team in the Premier League presently, winning their last six games, scoring 25 goals, and conceding just three.

Burley while speaking to ESPN FC opined that Arsenal pose more threat to Manchester City than Liverpool for the Premier League title.

“Since the beginning of the season, I have been adamant that I felt Arsenal are going to be the strongest challenger to Manchester City and they have this wobble you know during the turn of the year but they are back really strong, arguably playing the best of any team in the Premier League at the moment, and I have always felt it was kind of nipping talk that with them that Liverpool and City are the teams to beat but I felt Arsenal just have a smidge in front and the way they are playing is not going to change my mind.”

“And we have talked about it with Steve(Nicol) yesterday on the show that Liverpool have a bad injury list and sometimes injury lists are injury lists but it depends on who it is sometimes but it is not key players. These are key players, if they don’t get Salah, Szoboszlai, Núñez and these guys of this ilk back sharpish, they are not just going to hang with these two teams. I just can’t see it.”

It is hard to argue against Arsenal standing a better chance of winning the trophy than the Reds.

If you would recall, they came close to beating Manchester City to the title last season but fell short due to injuries and poor form of key players.

With Jurgen Klopp’s side battling with injuries, it is hard to see them continue to go neck-to-neck with the Gunners and Citizens.

