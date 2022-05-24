Can Arsenal ever be successful while the Kroenkes are in charge?

Kroenke Sports & (occasional) Entertainment and the house that Wenger built.
A wasted opportunity.
Under Kroenke, AFC (American Franchise Collection), we live in a perpetual ‘transition’ period where there is always ‘potential’ within a ‘process’ (see transition). Long term planning for a future success, rather than immediate and focused change in order to bring success to our football club.
Problem is transition means moving from one state to another. Now if this is a process, it’s about the longest one ever known to mankind, unless I include evolution that is!
When Stan rocked up our club had already moved from our spiritual home at Highbury to the Emirates (the house that Wenger built) and with it we brought with us a suitcase full of debt. There was however the promise of being able to rub shoulders with, and compete, against the very best in the world for the game’s biggest honours. I didn’t believe it then and I certainly don’t now.
The self-sustaining model created in some large part by Wenger and the accountant side of his brain meant the debt amassed on the stadium left us with no real financial power to compete with those willing to buy success. And that they did (succeed that is!). Where Arsenal raised coffers through match day revenue, broadcasting and commercial activities, Sheikh Mansour and Roman Abramovich financially doped (Tm Le Prof) the living daylights into their clubs… they were Dope Dealers and enablers of the first order! 😉
With the arrival of a billionaire of our own some believed things would change, but unlike the aforementioned duo Stan stated he was not in the business to win but rather to play Moneyball (maybe he misheard and thought he was buying into Arsenal Moneyball Club?). As of 2017/18 Stan had put zero cents in neither equity or debt financing into the club, whereas City’s Sheik had put in around £1 billion in loan and equity payments since taking the reins in 2008.
They (Stan and son Josh) did take out money from the club for strategic and consultancy services at £25K p/a each and in 2013/14 and 2015/3016 two chunks of £3 million were also paid out to KSE.
Between 2010-2020 KSE (as reported by the Swiss Ramble) have invested a poultry £15m into AFC for all operations and areas of the club finances, whereas at the same time Man Utd had had £1.1billion injected. West Bromwich Albion’s owners in this same time has invested £7 million more than ourselves… Yes WBA!
Now many will argue that money does not always equal guaranteed success, and this is true and has been proven in the case of United. Money + vision and the right management of funds, coupled with an iron clad will, will usually bring about a positive and upward trend though.
However, intent is everything. At least the Will and inclination to do what they could (in the case of Man Utd) in terms of financial assistance to TRY to improve their chances as owners was evident. Stan by his unwillingness to invest in his own club shows that it is nothing more than a passive income (as someone once said akin to a billionaire’s giro cheque) … money for nothing if you will.
So, no passion for football, no lifelong love for Arsenal and no desire to invest to be the best. This was a recipe for disaster and the acceptance of ‘we are really only taking part’ has led to a culture of mediocrity that has permeated down through the entire fabric of our club. Not only within the organisation but in the fanbase where expectation is now an all-time low. Stealthily the bar has been well and truly lowered over the decades and is why 5th in the league is now rewarded with a new contract. Excuses for lack of success then became the norm.
Of course, there are other clubs and fans who would like to be in our shoes be they in the premier league or lower divisions HOWEVER I see too many wasted years of opportunity where we could have truly built upon the success that was forged before, by those who truly wanted AFC to be the greatest team the world had ever seen…
So, what is my point exactly? well, I believe whilst Stan and his KSE remain in control of our great club we will always be also-rans with ‘potential’ ‘transitioning’ as part of a greater and far distant ‘process’. They simply do not make decisions or act in the best interests of AFC in order to obtain success on the field (WHERE IT COUNTS).
Therefore, as a result of our owners’ disinterest in making us a football powerhouse, we won’t ever get the care and attention our club deserves and will as a consequence get make do, and second best. Therefore, I do understand why there is now such low expectation, but I won’t ever accept it as Arsenal are better than that! We should not be a mid-table team nor have such lowly ambition.
Almost everything is cyclical in nature so maybe one day our glory days WILL return. I’d imagine though this is most likely to occur when Stan and Co have long ridden off into the sunset.
Here’s hoping I’m wrong, but history is a great teacher.
AOT
36 CommentsAdd a Comment
Yes, because he has shown his financial support for Wenger and Arteta. He just didn’t have much control before
Now he can fully implement his vision, since he acquired more than 90% Arsenal shares in 2018. FSG required nine years before making Liverpool dominant in EPL, so I predict Kroenke would need around five years to do it
in the 4 years since KSE took over they have modernized the club top to bottom and sacked Wenger.
now we have a clear direction the club want to take and have financially backed all 3 managers we have had in that time, even in the pandemic where it was difficult to predict what would happen.
things like this DO NOT happen over night and needs to time to develop, but we are on a good road right now, even finishing 5th.
People need to be patient with this project and i can only see us improving further and predict us to close the gap further next season and beyond
Exactly – well said.
A well written article. Hope some now see why I refer to our club as Mediocrity FC. The owners have absolutely no ambition. All they care about is money and so they always talk about transitioning, just to keep expectations low and rewarding their yes man with a new contract for finishing outside the Champions League positions. It’s not all about investing money. It’s also about demanding success which Arteta and Edu Gasper’s bosses do not. We sure are in trouble
That doesn’t make sense.
Even if the Kroenkes only care about money, as you claim, they have a clear “money interest” in seeing Arsenal back in the Champions League.
That is where the money is.
They obviously don’t want it that much with their lack of investment do they now!
WBA owners are more ambitious.
Stan is moneyball only.
Champions League or not, Arsenal is a global brand that is profitable. Thus, Kroenke will always make money however little it is. He doesn’t think it’s worthwhile to invest heavily and follow up with demanding success like Abramovic did at Chelsea. Look at his LA Rams’ achievements along with their $5bn state of the art new stadium and compare with Arsenal. There’s a clear difference like light and day
Kroenke has allowed Arsenal to be a big spender for many years. In fact the biggest spender this past season. All despite a financial loss for 2 years in a row.
It is false myth, we aren’t spending, and it is a bad excuse, that has been used for at least 10 years.
Spending is no guarantee for success, I’m sure you know. Kroenke doesn’t demand success. No multi-billion dollar global brand employs a complete novice to manage it’s affairs. Never ever. That shows his lack of ambition. It’s not all about money
Exactly, no multi-billion dollar global brand hires any key personnel without thinking they can do a proper job for them.
Kroenkes obviously believe Arteta can bring us success, otherwise they will continue to loose money, as in the past 2 years.
So again, if your logic is, Kroenke’s are greedy bastards, then their recent investments make sense.
It doesn’t make sense to claim the Kroenkes are happy to see us outside the CL. It really is quite simple.
No way Kroenke will make decisions, he doesn’t think are the best for Arsenal’s income. He has invested heavily in order to get us at least back into the CL, and he will want that investment to pay off. Claiming otherwise, doesn’t make sense.
They have decided to take action before the fall became actual mid table. It does seem they are showing more interest. There was an issue when we signed the likes of ozil, then Sanchez – wenger did say that even though could buy expensive players again, they still couldn’t compete with those more, you also had an improved Liverpool on and off tye pitch and spurs showing ambition. Gazidis on the other hand believed that the team should be competing for trophies and in his last 4 years we saw more influence taken from wenger , xhaka and Mustafi were signings made by the board . By the time it came to wenger actually leaving we actually saw the horror show that gazidis had planned hiring of mtinslat who recommended mkhytarian over Wengers preference of martial in the Sanchez swap. Mtinslat believed he would be more than a super scout, then the double act of vinai and sanhelli with the appointment of emery who stated he didn’t need any changes. This period was the low and would result into our lowest finishes in recent history . The signings made pepe, sokratis, lichensteiner add to that guendozhi who would take willock who had been promoted to the first team under wenger was sent back into the youth . Pepe and guendozhi were solely purchased to sell on for big fees and it has fallen flat for we all know why. When arteta was appointed along with edu the club got rid of sanhelli, vinai went back to what he actually did gazidis jumped ship early as he wanted wenger out and has escaped any form of blame for the demise of the club. Josh has agreed to edu’s and arteta demands of the manager choosing the players which if you look at city and Liverpool the scouting team identifies those who can play under there manager but the manager has final say. So the club is going in the right direction the only question being – if odegaard, sakha, martenelli etc continue to get better , if a big bid arrives can the club say no and hold the player to his contract or being able to reject because the player is happy due to the team competing and winning. The rumours of Gabriel seem to be getting stronger every day if we can convince him to reject juve then it shows he actually believes in the club and it’s vision. If he leaves is it a case of wanting champions league football or arsenal selling to make money on him ?
Nice article…*AOT
I have never for once talked negative of the team throughout the season. I knew where we were coming from, and I know were we are now. We’ve massively improved.
.all thanks to the kronkes, they have shown they have the balls to sustain our club even with no champions league, they have constantly invested in the club, much more than Liverpool, are the owners to blame for poor recruitments?
I might not have same mindset as other fans who have never purchased a match day ticket nor any club merchandise but will criticize as though they are season long ticket holders!.
We failed to achieve the top four, negativity won’t reverse the table but will rather inflict more dent on the team, as their is power in our words. Choose picking the posatives instead
I’m so proud of the team’s progression and improvements. It can only get better. Thank you lads for bringing smiles back to a lot of people’s faces… and giving me hope in particular that the future of Woolwich arsenal will be trophy ladden
Hoping for a more and better season next season 💪. I love you Arsenal ❤️
Nice saying ❤️
Is ridiculous to hear people say be patient. Its been 18 years and we are going backwards.
So to answer the question. NO. We will never win the PL, we will never win a European trophy and will never even challenge for trophies with the Kroenkes
*Reddb10
In terms of history, we ain’t richer than Liverpool, but guess what….do you remember how many years it took Liverpool to win their first EPL glory?
We just need to be very realistic…..we will win the league, with or without fans who had boldly written the very team off here on this group.
It’s free to be posative you know, I mean it’s not expensive it’s free.
Would you prefer Newcastle’s owner Mohammed bin Salman? I don’t understand how FA can accept a club owner like him, it smells really bad…
I agree with GIA the support is better now and I’m sure that Arteta will have at least £150 million to spend on new players in the next window. Which I believe is needed to build a stronger and more competitive squad.
In spite of that we are not going to be competitive with the big spending clubs like Man. City, Man. United, Newcastle and perhaps Chelsea. We don’t have their spending power. But, we need to have a strong team competing top four, and being ready to grab the league title when we get the chance.
Winning the PL is a tremendous task and I don’t expect us to do it, with less resources than some of our opponents. I’m satisfied if we play regularly in the CL league and do win some Cups. If we need a club owner like Newcastle to win the league, I don’t want us to win the league, sorry🔴⚪️
Don’t have their spending power? 250 million in 2 1/2 years and more to come is not spending power?
Add to that giving away players for embarrassingly low fees like Mavro 2.5 million, Guendouzi for 8 million, and Auba exit?
Not to mention losing a lot of money if they move Pepe?
Big spending, little coming in from sales, that seems like spending power to me.
It can’t go on forever, but Arteta averaging over 100 million every Summer seems like big spending to me.
Well, big spending for you might not be big enough spending compared to a team that have won the league four times last five years.
We are spending but other clubs have definitely more spending power than us. Since we won the league in 2004, Man.City has won the league 6 times, Man.United 5, Chelsea 5 and Liverpool 1 time.
Please try to convince me that spending power doesn’t have a correlation to success in football.
Pep at City has spend more £1 billion on purchases since he joined the EPL.
He spent £100 million on Grealish one last season.
Chelsea spend £97 million on Lukaku alone.
Etc.
We spend £130 million on 6 players last season,
Yes, it’s the reality 👍
To be honest I don’t understand why Raúl Sanllehí bought Pépé, but he had to leave in a hurry afterwards. I have heard that Raul and his agent friends had very deep pockets. £72 million for Pépé is a fraud, sorry.
Not impossible but highly unlikely. They are not too dissimilar to FSG in how they run their clubs however the big difference is they make the right decisions at the right time.
– brought in a world class manager (Klopp) to elavate them.
– hired a brilliant technical director who is now leaving (Michael Edwards)
– player recruitment has been almost flawless at least a 95% success rate
– sold players at the right time to get maximum value at large profits
– Pro active in the transfer market i.e their original plan was to sign Luis Diaz in the summer but moved plans forward when they saw Spurs bid for him
Where as it’s been a stark contrast compared with KSE, who are guilty of consistent poor decision making, hiring the wrong people, reactive in the transfer market etc
Liverpool have been successful during Klopp’s time pushing City all the way over the last four seasons and are in their third champions league final in the same period of time despite spending a lot less the the mancs. So there is the blueprint for KSE to follow. Just imagine if they had brought in Mancini and poached Edwards to replace Arteta and Edu and gave them £150M to spend this summer imo we’d be a real threat to the other top sides.
Exactly, it’s intent PLUS good decision making and action that wins the day as I mentioned. Money alone doesn’t do it but sure can help..
Under the Kroenkes Arsenal have been a big spending club. Spending much more than Liverpool and Spurs.
Using the Kroenkes as a scapegoat takes away focus from the fact, we haven’t been managed properly for mayn years.
That is where the Kroenkes failed.
Wenger should have been replaced much earlier, and the Kroenkes have now realized they need to be more hands on, instead of allowing one man to run the show, because of his glorius past.
Kroenkes are showing great willingness to invest in improving the team and the organization. It is now up to the people in management to turn into success.
Nice saying Anders, but according to Forbes we had more or less red figures every year from 2007 to 2013. We kept our club running by player sales and property sales.
From my point of view Kroenkes has changed their strategy after taking control of our club, and have had a much more proactive approach after Wenger left.
I agree that our management has potential to do a much better job related to players in/out etc.
I agree the Kroenkes now have a much more hands-on running of the club. Personally I believe, they took too long to realise Mr. Arsenal (AW) had lost his ability to be in front of nearly all managers in the footballing sense.
Unfortunately, we have also been very bad at developing and improving players to make a profit on sales. Also very much a “trademark” under Wenger. To this day, the most we have received for departing player is around £35,000 on the OX 5 years ago. Before that our most expensive sale was actually Overmars back in the nineties.
I don’t see any top club in the PL with greater potential than us. We have had remarkable results while our organisation have been sleeping😉
Not his money though.
Just via the self sustaining model and not via injected funds.
That is a semantic difference. As he is the owner of the club, and let’s the club invest heavily despite running up a financial loss, he is in fact using “his” money.
Not just about spending big money. It’s also about where and when you spend it. Now you will say that lies at the feet of the manager and board but when things don’t go well Kroenke still has to take a large portion of the blame and ultimately the responsibility lies on his shoulders as he employs them to make the right decisions. The other thing is Kroenke has spent a lot over the past 5 or so seasons and that looks good at face value and you obviously give him credit for that and absolve him from criticism on that front however when you delve a little more into everything, I can give examples of when he does deserve criticism. So yes has spent big in some transfer windows
– 2016-17 summer window around £100M.
– 2018-19 summer window (Emery’s first season) estimated around £147M
-2020-21 (Arteta’ first full season)
– last summer. £150M.
But I can also give you examples of a lack of spending primarily January transfer windows when we were on the cusp of achieving big things but didn’t make the necessary additions or even no additions at all to get us over the finishing line.
-2015 summer window, only brought in Cech and we went on to agonisingly missed out on the title to Leicester in what was probably are best opportunity to win it in the Emirates era.
-2016 January window after what had or more like hadn’t transpired in the previous summer we bring in Elneny that same season which wasn’t enough in the end
– 2013 summer window needed a striker dilly dallied over Higuain for the majority of that summer, then the Luis suarez fiasco happened, we eventually ended up signing Ozil on deadline day.
-2014 January window, sitting top of the league with but still needing a striker and midfielder to help get us over the line brought in Kalstrom(with a broken back sigh!) and fell away in February
– 2019 January window Emery said in a press conference we could only sign players on loan which we preceded to do in comes Dennis Suarez end up narrowly missing top 4 and lost Europa League final
– last January no signings to help us secure top 4
So in summary I find you defence of Kroenke a little baffling but hey its all about opinions
I am not sure, you hace actually understood my points. I can see it is a fact, we have spent plenty, and I find crtiticising Kroenke for not spending an accusation contrary to the facts.
But I have also clearly criticised Kroenke for not being aware of how badly Arsenal was run in the latter part of Wenger’s tenure. He should have intervened much earlier. I hope these last couple of years much more active ownership will help.
Also the only reason our net spend is so high is because we have sold players abismally over that period, however if we managed contracts players competantly and sold them at their market value all of sudden that net spend isn’t big and Kroenke’s investment in the playing staff and allocation of transfer funds doesn’t look so great after all 🤔 @ AndersS
@AOT, 5th is not mid table. IJS 🤔
I’m Talking next year!;) and 8th positions in two other years is pretty mediocre.
But nit pick if you want if it floats your boat;)