Can Arsenal ever beat top teams to the signature of players like Edinson Cavani?

Arsenal are interested in signing Edinson Cavani on a free transfer reports the Sun, however, it does feel unrealistic that we can compete for his signature.

The same report also claims that Manchester United and Juventus are also keen on the PSG star.

Arsenal needs a top goal scorer like Cavani and if we did lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it becomes even more important that we sign him or another top striker.

However, the odds of any top target joining us this summer are very slim, especially because they also have other top teams looking to sign them.

Arsenal has become a Europa League team that is paying Champions League wages, their recent plea for the team to take a pay cut is not really a good look and does reflect the financial state at the club.

If we struggle to maintain our current wages, then it makes little sense for fans like us to dream of quality signings because they cost money to sign, money Arsenal will most likely be very reluctant to part with on a big scale.

I want to think that we have money to spend on players that would change our current position, but I am a realist and know that clubs like Man Utd, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich etc will outbid us when it comes to paying top dollar in wages.

If Arsenal gets back into the Champions League then that may well change but I just do not see a player like Cavani and his very likely high salary demands being met by the club.