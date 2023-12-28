Can Arsenal exact revenge on Liverpool Women, and reboot their WSL title challenge?

There have been many recent articles on JustArsenal highlighting how the “smaller teams” in the WSL are becoming much harder to break down, so I can’t help but feel it’s all still to play for in the Women’s Super League title race this season, even after 10 match days of 22 already played.

As you read this, Chelsea are first place in the WSL with 25 points, ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal, who each have 22 points. The Gunners are third, with the Citizens second due to their superior goal difference. These three teams are the favourites to win the WSL in 2023–24. Manchester United, 4th on 18 points, must perform a miracle in order to re-enter the WSL title fight.

All we need for your favourite club, Arsenal women, it’s simply a matter of beating Chelsea and City in the rematches and not dropping points to clubs they should be beating, and 2024 may be the Gunner Women’s year.

Arsenal may have lost to Liverpool and Spurs in the first half of this season, but it’s not about how you start, but how you finish, as Man City & Lioness Chloe Kelly correctly stated recently, with regard to the 2023–24 WSL title race:

“I think it’s very tight, both at the top and the bottom of the table. There’s a lot to play for still. It was still really exciting coming up to Christmas, seeing what the table looks like, but we know there’s still plenty of football to play.

“It’ll definitely be a close one; it’s all still to play for, and I think it’s about consistency throughout the season.

“It’s not how you start the season; it’s how you end it.”

Arsenal women have not won the league since 2019. For a club regarded as one of the greatest in the women’s game, the title drought must end, and why not end it this season?

With Arsenal’s talent, they should be able to run wild in the second part of the 2023–24 season.

Our Gunners need to get off on the right foot in the New Year, with 4 fixtures to be played over a 2 week period including the away WSL clash with Liverpool at Prenton Park – a MUST WIN for our Gunners after suffering defeat to the 5th placed club in our opening game of the WSL season at Emirates Stadium.

Are you excited for January Gooners? Do you think we can put Liverpool back in their place?

Michelle Maxwell

